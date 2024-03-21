Electrolit Rolls Out On-the-Go Recovery Hydration Packets Nationally at 7-Eleven and Kroger

HOUSTON, Texas— Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – rolls out its ready-to-mix hydration powders in a trio of flavors nationally at 7-Eleven stores. Electrolit’s Electrolyte Drink Mix will also hit shelves at Kroger in spring 2024 and can be shopped on Amazon now.

“As we gear up for the warmer months and the adventures they bring, we’re excited to announce that our trusted hydration solutions will now be even more accessible. From Amazon’s virtual shelves to your local 7-Eleven and Kroger, you’ll find our convenient hydration powders at your fingertips,” said Jake Sloan, Electrolit USA’s Sr. Marketing Director. “These pocket-sized companions are perfect for staying hydrated whether you’re hitting the gym, embarking on a journey, or simply on the go. By offering a variety of options for customizing your hydration routine, we’re ready to support your goals and aspirations.”

Having launched on Amazon in 2023, the ready-to-mix Electrolit Powders in a 12 variety pack join the brand’s iconic square hydration bottles at 7-Eleven in a trio of fan-favorite flavors, including Grape, Fruit Punch, and Strawberry Kiwi. Formulated with glucose and five ions to hydrate fast, the product is also nonGMO, gluten-free and uses natural flavors.

Electrolit is increasingly the go-to hydration option and leading isotonic beverage, revered by athletes, party-goers and anyone else in between seeking instant hydration.

Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Jewel-Osco, Circle K, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes and partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

