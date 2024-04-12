Flyers Cocktail Co. Partners with Rocket Spirits, LLC for Expansion of Hemp Cocktails in Florida

Brooklyn-based beverage company, Flyers Cocktail Co., has announced a partnership with Rocket Spirits, LLC to distribute their hemp-derived house cocktails to consumers in Florida. Major target counties for the partnership include Palm Beach, Orange, Brevard, Volusia and more.

Launched in 2021, Flyers Cocktail Co. offers sophisticated hemp-derived cocktail alternatives to alcohol. Crafted by Ivy Mix, a James Beard nominated mixologist, these low-calorie options include classic flavors like the Margarita, Spritz and Ol’ Fashioned. These premium flavors have garnered “Best” mentions from Rolling Stone and Forbes and recently won Platinum and Silver at the 2024 High Spirits Awards.

“We are thrilled to announce our distribution with Rocket Spirits,” said Lewie (Craig Lewis), Co-Founder and CEO of Flyers Cocktail Co. “Together we will continue to maximize and push non-alcoholic options for consumers.”

For more information about Flyers Cocktail Co., visit drinkflyers.com or follow along on social media @drinkflyers. For distribution inquiries, reach out to bradcanarie@rocketspiritsllc.com.

About Flyers Cocktail Co.

Inspired by thrill seekers looking to relish life without compromise, Flyers Cocktail Co. provides a buzz without the drag of a hangover. Flyers believe in a world where consumers have access to safe and sophisticated alternatives to alcohol, in traditional alcohol channels.

Created by world-class mixologist Ivy Mix, their low-calorie cocktails bring classic flavors into the modern age. Flavors range from a twist on the classic Ol’ Fashioned, a refreshing sparkling Spritz, and a vibrant Yuzu Margarita with a hint of chili. These flavors come in ready-made cans with the option of single flavor or mix packs online, and 4-packs in retail. Flyers prides itself on working with the highest quality ingredients, suppliers and manufacturers in the country, and with 70+ flavor rounds, have solidified themselves as the world’s most awarded Hemp cocktails and one of the fastest growing THC beverages on the market.

Learn more about Flyers Cocktail Co. at drinkflyers.com and on social @drinkflyers.

For More Information:

https://drinkflyers.com/