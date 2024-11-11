Gallery: New Spirits From El Tesoro, Heavensake, Brother’s Bond & More

In the latest new spirits roundup, El Tesoro continues its experiments in whiskey barrel aging, Heavensake collaborates with two of Japan’s most prestigious sake breweries, and former college football star Eric LeGrand expands his portfolio with a limited-edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Manojo Mezcal

Celebrated Mexican chef Erique Olvera is taking his talents to spirits with Manojo Mezcal. The 43% ABV espadín from Oaxaca is meant to be enjoyed for cocktailing or sipping, and hits the nose with green herbs and minerality on the palate. The brand’s first stop in the U.S. will be Olvera’s acclaimed restaurants in Los Angeles and New York, and at fine retailers in select states for $49.99. For more information visit manojomezcal.com.

El Tesoro Mundial: Basil Hayden Toast Edition

Continuing its experiments in whiskey barrel aging, El Tesoro’s Basil Hayden Toast Edition is the newest release in “The Collection Mundial” limited edition cask-finishing series that pairs the historic tequila distillery with the barrels of Suntory Global Spirits’ whiskey distillers. The $165 40% ABV expression takes Tesoro Reposado and ages the liquid for nearly six months in Basil Hayden Toast oak bourbon barrels that are toasted then flash-charred. Available at retailers now, for more information visit eltesorotequila.com.

Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon

The company, aiming to end the stigma that those with disabilities aren’t able to enjoy the finer things in life, is bringing more options to the table. Former college football star Eric LeGrand expands his portfolio with a limited-edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey bottled at 52% ABV in honor of LeGrand’s #52 jersey at Rutgers University. The 750ml bottles are available for a limited time during the holiday season for $59.99 online at ericlegrandwhiskey.com and at select retailers in New Jersey.

Acrónimo Gin

On the heels of its Acrónimo Sotol Blanco release comes the world’s first gin finished with Sotol. Chihuahua, Mexico-based Acrónimo Spirits’ gin is finished with 17% Sotol Blanco and distilled with juniper berries from the Sierra Tarahumara and other locally sourced botanicals. The 700ml bottle is priced at $54.99 and available online and at retailers in Florida and California, distributed by Park Street. For more information, visit Acrónimo.com.

Heavensake Label Azur & Label Noir

Heavensake, the first luxury Franco-Japanese sake brand, is ending the year with collaborations with two of Japan’s most prestigious sake breweries, Katsuyama and Niizawa. The latest creations of Label Azur (Junmai Ginjo by Katsuyama for $39) and Label Noir (Junmai Daiginjo by Niizawa for $92) were orchestrated under co-founder and acclaimed winemaker Régis Camus’s modern take on sake brewing. Both labels come in 720ml bottles at 15% ABV. For more information, visit heavensake.com.

Sausalito Liquor Co.

Sausalito Liquor Co. has joined forces with Calif.-based craft chocolate maker TCHO to launch its latest limited edition product, Unsinkable Chocolate Liqueur. The new offering is crafted with nibs that TCHO sources from Ghana to create a deep chocolate flavor. Bottled at 48 proof (24% ABV), Unsinkable Chocolate Liqueur is available for $33.99 per 750ml bottle online and at select Northern California restaurants, bars and stores. For more information, visit sausalitoliquor.com.

Mack Brands

Mack Brands is paying homage to one of America’s most beloved cocktails with the U.S. debut of the ready-to-serve Conte Camillo Negroni. The new drink features a blend of gin, vermouth and bitters and, according to the brand, uses “ingredients sourced and treated to ensure authenticity,” such as juniper berries harvested at high altitudes and a mix of local alpine herbs from the Italian Alps. The Conte Camillo Negroni is now available at select retailers across New York, Connecticut, Illinois, and Massachusetts with a SRP of $34.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit conte-camillo-negroni.com.

Clase Azul México

Mexican luxury house Clase Azul has released Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edicíon Limitada Música, the fourth installment in the company’s annual, limited edition Nuestros Recuerdos (Our Memories) collection. Master distiller Viridiana Tinoco conducted a 26-month aging process, beginning in American whiskey casks before being split into two batches: one finished on Scotch whisky casks from the Isle of Skye and the other finished in casks from the Speyside region. The batches were then recombined to create the spirit. Bottled at 40% ABV (80 proof), Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edicíon Limitada Música is available in a 1L decanter for $1,500. For more information, visit claseazul.com.

Brother’s Bond

The whiskey label founded by actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley has been expanding in recent years, and this may be one of its biggest steps yet: Brother’s Bond Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey is its first high-rye, three-grain bourbon mash bill – made with 51% corn, 39% rye, and 10% malted rye, and aged seven years – with flavors notes of butterscotch, toffee, and a hint of maple syrup. It’s available now for $59.99. For more information, visit brothersbondbourbon.com.

Bardstown Bourbon Company

Bardstown Bourbon Company is capping off its Collaborative Series for this year with the release of a special collaboration with fellow Kentucky brand Blackberry Farm Brewery; it’s a custom blend of 6- to 14-year-old bourbon, finished in Blackberry Farm Brewery’s signature Oxheart stout barrels for 17 months. The Blackberry Farm Brewery collaboration is presented at 107 proof for a suggested retail price of $159.99. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com.