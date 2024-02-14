Ginsa Brands Officially Debuts Sparkling Ginseng Tonics

Beverage Industry Veteran Juliet Kim Blake Embraces Her Korean Culture by Launching Sparkling Ginseng Tonics

TUSTIN, CA, Feb. 2024 – Ginsa brands has officially launched ginsa, the first-to-market sparkling ginseng tonic centered around Korean red ginseng, an antioxidant-rich root celebrated for its ability to increase energy, enhance immunity, fight inflammation and improve focus.

Crafted to combat brain fatigue and promote mental clarity, ginsa perfectly entwines the time-honored benefits of Korean red ginseng with innovation by using a patented ginseng extract known for its superior absorption and speed.

With only 20 calories from honey and a limited, clean-ingredient panel, ginsa comes in three authentically delicious flavors: just ginseng, ginseng + Korean pear, and ginseng + yuzu. The entire line is caffeine-free to awaken potential without jitters and crashes. Additionally, ginsa’s 250mg of patented Korean red ginseng per serving provides 10 times the absorption at 4 times the speed of typical Korean red ginseng extracts.

Ginsa is available online now at ginsabrands.com. It launches at retail locations this May, including Central Market in Texas and Harmons in Utah at $3.49 per can.

Ginsa brands was founded by Juliet Kim Blake, a 20-year beverage veteran who has launched and scaled brands including ZICO, BodyArmor, Mamma Chia, and Lemon Perfect.

“Having grown up with Korean red ginseng, I know first-hand the profound impact it’s had on my cognitive health, clearing away brain fog and fighting brain fatigue,” said Kim Blake.

“Ginseng is known as the root of life and has been around for centuries, but you typically only see it used as an ingredient amidst numerous others or in its pure form that’s unpalatable. With the tremendous popularity of Korean culture, the awareness around Korean red ginseng has significantly increased. I wanted to bring ginseng into the modern day as its own hero in a truly delicious and accessible way without the traditional bitter ginseng bite.”

Kim Blake added, “It was important for me to authentically build the ginsa brand around my Korean heritage. The branding is inspired by the Korean ‘bojagi,’ a traditional Korean wrapping cloth commonly made from silk in a variety of vibrant colors and patchwork pattern. ginsa incorporates traditional Korean elements in a modernized way in all aspects of the brand.”

About ginsa brands

Founded in 2023 by beverage industry veteran and proud immigrant Juliet Kim Blake, ginsa brands (ginsabrands.com) was launched to fill a void in the beverage market and celebrate the rich heritage of Korean red ginseng. Built on the belief that true innovation can stem from time-honored traditions, the company is on a mission to empower minds and awaken deep-rooted potential through the power of ginseng. Learn more about ginsa brands at TikTok/@ginsabrands, Instagram/@ginsabrands and Facebook/ginsabrands.

For More Information:

https://ginsabrands.com/