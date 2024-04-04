Halfday Prebiotic Iced Tea Continues Expansion With Wawa Launch

Halfday, the leading prebiotic iced tea, has announced that it’s entering into the convenience channel in a big way, by landing in Wawa stores across both the Mid-Atlantic and Florida.

Halfday’s Lemon Iced Tea and Raspberry Iced Tea will be available chilled in the fresh express case placed next to other better-for-you items Wawa shoppers have come to look for.

For Co-Founders Kayvon Jahanbakhsh and Mike Lombardo who have spent their entire lives right outside of Philadelphia in southern New Jersey, Wawa hasn’t been just a grab & go destination for them, but a way of life.

“It’s kind of crazy to think we can now find cans of Halfday in Wawa, because in some ways, that’s the chain that first introduced us both to iced tea when growing up”, said Lombardo.

“Whenever a new Halfday hire comes in from out of town, we always take them to the closest Wawa so that they can experience it and see what all of the buzz is about”, said Jahanbakhsh. “The fact that Halfday can be a part of that now is really special”.

Halfday is on a mission to make gut-healthy offerings more delicious, fun and accessible. “It’s been a very busy Q1 for us”, added Jahanbakhsh. “We were able to roll out nationally at Whole Foods Market to kickstart 2024, and now we’re adding over 1,000 new doors with this exciting Wawa authorization. Our new President, Sean Lynch has come in at the perfect time to ensure we’re going about all of this the right way, and there is still more to come before we get into the summer.”

About Halfday Prebiotic Iced Tea

Halfday was founded after Kayvon Jahanbakhsh was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis when he was a freshman in college. Losing over 80 pounds, he was forced to dramatically change his diet to focus on his gut health. It’s that moment when Kayvon realized how difficult it was to find products that would help him on this journey that also tasted great. That’s where the idea for Halfday prebiotic iced tea was born. Kayvon enlisted the help of classmate & best-friend Mike Lombardo to develop a gut-healthy iced tea that reminded them of the classics they grew up with. Each can of Halfday has 8g of prebiotic fiber, with only 3g of sugar.

For More Information:

https://drinkhalfday.com/