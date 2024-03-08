Halfday Prebiotic Iced Tea Rolls Out Nationally at Whole Foods Market

Halfday, the leading prebiotic iced tea, has announced that it’s kicking off its 2024 expansion with a national rollout into all Whole Foods Market stores.

“Halfday is on a mission to make gut health more fun, delicious and accessible and this milestone supports the company’s plan to significantly increase its in-store availability in 2024,” said co-founder & CEO Kayvon Jahanbakhsh. “We’re so grateful to Whole Foods Market for believing in our vision. We first launched with them in select stores in 2022 and would sample in stores every free moment we had to generate trial and brand awareness. All of that hard work is paying off and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

“We are thrilled to bring Halfday to more Whole Foods Market shelves – these will be a great addition to our ready-to-drink tea space,” said Kaitlynn Spradlin, Assistant Category Merchant over Shelf-Stable Beverages. “These prebiotic teas are already a favorite among our shoppers in the stores where they’re currently carried and we’re excited for even more customers to try them.”

Halfday was also recently included in the “Top 10 Trends for 2024” article that the Whole Foods Market Trend Council releases each year.

About Halfday Prebiotic Iced Tea

Halfday was founded after Kayvon Jahanbakhsh was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis when he was a freshman in college. Losing over 80 pounds, he was forced to dramatically change his diet to focus on his gut health. It’s that moment when Kayvon realized how difficult it was to find products that would help him on this journey that also tasted great. That’s where the idea for Halfday prebiotic iced tea was born. Kayvon enlisted the help of classmate & best-friend Mike Lombardo to develop a gut-healthy iced tea that reminded them of the classics they grew up with. Each can of Halfday has 8g of prebiotic fiber, with only 3g of sugar.

For More Information:

https://drinkhalfday.com/