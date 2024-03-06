Jason Momoa’s Mananalu Water Announces New Format and Plastic-Free Packaging

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.— Mananalu — the sustainable aluminum-bottled water brand founded by actor and ocean activist Jason Momoa — announces it will be launching its best-selling format, 22-ounce refillable aluminum bottles, in Tahitian Lime and Lilikoi Passion flavors. The new size will make its debut at Expo West with a nationwide rollout to follow later this year.

The previously released 22-ounce Pure is the fastest growing SKU in the Aluminum Bottle category at a key natural retailer and now represents 14% of total unit sales in this category based on SPINS Period 1 data (1/1/24-1/28/24). The brand is excited to soon offer its Tahitian Lime and Lilikoi Passion flavors in that same, best-selling format.

The infinitely recyclable 22-ounce, heavy duty aluminum bottles are refillable, resealable and fast chilling. The triple-filtered purified still water is infused with natural flavors: Tahitian Lime and Lilikoi Passion.

In addition to the new 22-ounce flavor launch, Mananalu is also continuing their sustainability mission by removing more plastic from its supply chain with new display-ready 12-pack boxes. While Mananalu has offset any plastic used in production or shipping through rePurpose Global’s plastic waste removal program, the goal has always been to remove it from the supply chain. Beginning in Q2 of 2024, all cases of Mananalu will be plastic free – the non-recyclable plastic film currently covering each case will be replaced with recycled corrugated boxes. Additionally, Mananalu will be prototyping a biodegradable stretch film to replace the plastic wrap used to protect pallets during shipping and storage. This marks yet another way in which the brand strives to minimize its footprint.

“We don’t just want to create another single-use product in a better material,” says Mananalu’s Vice President of Sustainability Aaron White. “We want to encourage consumers to refill and reuse our bottles and then recycle them. That’s why we decided to launch our flavors in 22-ounce bottles – to continue to provide products that prioritize reusability. And we won’t stop there. We recognize e-commerce’s impact on the environment, specifically in the form of packaging, which is why we committed ourselves to removing plastic from our supply chain as well.”

Consumers can receive an exclusive preview and taste of the new 22-ounce bottles in flavors Tahitian Lime and Lilikoi Passion at Mananalu’s booth at Expo West 2024 in the North Halls (N2007) from March 13-March 15. The 16-ounce Tahitian Lime and Lilikoi Passion flavors are available on Amazon ($19.98/12 pack), along with the Pure 22-oz ($22.49/6 pack), and the 22-ounce flavors will soon be available on Amazon and in retailers.

Mananalu is an aluminum-bottled water brand on a mission to eliminate single-use plastics – making impact refreshingly easy via the “Drink One, Remove One” initiative, which removes one water bottle’s worth of plastic from the world’s ocean for every bottle purchased. So far, the equivalent of 15 million bottles have been saved from entering the ocean.

Founded by Jason Momoa – ocean activist and actor – this mission-driven brand focuses on building the belief that plastics negatively impact our enjoyment of exploring the planet. Inspired by Jason Momoa’s native Hawaiian culture, in Hawaiian, “Mana” means “the sacred spirit of life” and “Nalu” means “a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean.” Mananalu represents the unstoppable wave of change that is already here and making a difference. Mananalu is bottled in infinitely recyclable aluminum, with each bottle made up of at least 60% recycled aluminum.

Mananalu is made with no sweeteners, calories or bubbles, offering just a hint of natural flavor essence with electrolytes added for taste. The water is responsibly and locally sourced, Climate Neutral, Plastic Negative and 1% For The Planet.

