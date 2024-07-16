Marketing: Steph and Ayesha Curry Join PLEZi Nutrition; MTN DEW Introduces ‘The Mountain Dude’

Steph and Ayesha Curry Join PLEZi as Investors, Brand Partners

Golden State Warriors star and CPG investor Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, announced today they have joined PLEZi, the kids drink brand co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, as investors and brand partners.

According to a press release, the Currys, the parents of four children, joined PLEZi to contribute their passion for health and wellness to the company’s mission of inspiring and enabling healthier habits in kids. The couple are also the co-founders of the Eat. Learn. Play Foundation…

“Our kids were the ones that drove our decision to partner with PLEZi Nutrition. PLEZi passed the taste test, and they couldn’t stop drinking it,” said the Currys in the release. “Food should be joyful, and by teaming up with PLEZi Nutrition, we’re furthering our mission to provide healthier, delicious options for families – making balanced nutrition a fun, easy and accessible part of everyday life.”

Stephen Curry is no stranger to CPG; in May, he became the lead investor in wellness beverage company Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. through a deal with Thirty Ink, a collective that houses the NBA star’s business entities.

Launched in 2023, PLEZi’s products – including the new PLEZi Fizz and the flagship PLEZi Fruit Drink – are aimed at providing parents with better-for-you drink options for their kids. The former contains 8 grams of sugar per 8.4 oz. can (70% less than leading soft drinks) while the latter has 5 grams of sugar and per 6.75 oz. juice box (75% less than average leading fruit juices). Both drinks are available on Amazon.

PLEZi Fruit Drink is also available at major retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Sprouts and select Kroger banners, among others.

Earlier this year, the Washington, D.C.-based brand welcomed actress Kristen Bell as an investor and brand partner. As a brand partner, the “Frozen” actress will leverage her platform to spotlight PLEZi’s products and arm parents with nutrition information.

Oatly Exposes Big Dairy With ‘Dairy Deprogramming Zone’ on Capitol Hill

To expose “Big Dairy’s” contributions to climate change, alt dairy brand Oatly crashed the International Dairy Foods Association’s 40th Annual Capitol Hill Ice Cream Party last month with a “Dairy Deprogramming” truck serving plant-based, “propaganda-free” ice cream.

Last week, Oatly released a guerilla-style documentary about the event, “Enter the Dairy Depgrogramming Zone,” highlighting its efforts to inform consumers about the environmental impact of animal-based products and the influence Big Dairy has on the country’s lawmakers. According to the video, Big Dairy has spent nearly $2 billion on marketing and lobbying efforts over the past eight years.

“On the surface, [Oatly’s Dairy Deprogramming Zone] might’ve seemed like some big stunt to troll Big Dairy. And that’s true – it was definitely some big stunt to troll Big Dairy. But it also gave Oatly a national stage to expose a number of dark truths Big Dairy loves to hide,” said the brand in a statement, adding that 144 gallons of water are used to produce just one gallon of cow’s milk.

Comparatively, Oatly claims that in the U.S., Oatly Original Oatmilk has roughly half the climate impact of cow’s milk. The brand’s bright yellow ice cream truck that sat atop Capitol Hill was plastered with “lawyer-approved statistics” including the fact Oatly uses 80% less water to produce its oatmilk.

“We know that the Capitol Hill Ice Cream Party is not indicative of Big Dairy’s immense deep-state power and control. So next time – and there will be a next time – we’ll come even more prepared,” wrote Oatly in a website post.

Coca-Cola Goes for the Gold With Olympics and Paralympics Campaign

Coca-Cola’s new multi-channel campaign for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, “It’s Magic When the World Comes Together,” highlights the power of the hug, which the beverage giant calls the purest universal gesture of acceptance and inclusion.

The 60-second ad spot begins with a nod to Tokyo 2020, where swimmers Lilly King, Kaylene Corbett and Annie Lazor hug Tatjana Schoenmaker after her world record-breaking 200-meter breaststroke performance. The embrace sparks a ripple effect around the Paris 2024 stadium, with spectators hugging the people around them.

“Sports rivals embrace differences as a mindset. Olympic athletes train hard for four years with the goal of winning the gold. So, when you see them hugging, it’s a truly powerful symbol of human connection,” said Islam ElDessouky, global head of strategy and content for Coca-Cola Trademark, in a statement.

The campaign also includes limited edition packaging featuring an illustration of one side of a hug, forming a full embrace when two cans are placed next to each other. Out-of-home creatives at metro stations and other prominent locations will bring “It’s Magic When the World Comes Together” to life across the host city and country.

MTN DEW’s Mountain Dude Encourages Consumers to Get Off Their A**

PepsiCo-owned MTN DEW has unveiled a new campaign encouraging consumers to get off their a** and out into nature this summer.

Reimagining the 30-year-old “DO THE DEW” tagline, the campaign includes two ad spots featuring the brand’s new long-haired, fur coat-clad “Mountain Dude” who is always down for a good time. The new character goes around interrupting consumers mindlessly scrolling on their devices – while sitting on a donkey – to literally get off their ass and head outside for a game of kickball or football.

“Today, when so much can get in the way of getting together with friends, DO THE DEW is determined to remind everyone to gather their crew for a damn good time,” said MTN DEW in a statement.

Jones Soda Hits the Gas With Nitrocross

Jones Soda is off to the races with Nitrocross, announcing the upcoming introduction of Jones Craft Cola and Jones Craft Zero Cola through a collaboration with the rallycross racing series. The co-branded products kick off a new multi-year Thrill One Sports & Entertainment partnership aimed at expanding Jones’ legacy “as a champion of action sports.”

The new canned colas will debut on September 6 and 7 at the first Nitrocross race of the season in Richmond, VA. They will also be sold on-premise at other Nitrocross races, joining signage and other activations, and soon be available for purchase nationwide.

“Partnering with Nitrocross is an ideal way to enter the cola wars. It will immediately raise the visibility of our products with a young generation of passionate fans who are open to new experiences of all kinds,” said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda, in a statement. “This campaign will join the other strategic growth initiatives we are undertaking to bring the Jones brand to new consumers and channels.”

Other notable marketing news:

Gatorade has named Sadie Engelhardt and Cooper Flagg as the 2023-24 Gatorade Best Female and Male Players of the Year, respectively. The high school athletes join the elite alumni group that also includes Jayson Tatum and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.