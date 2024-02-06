Miami Pickleball Club Adds Electrolit As Official Team Hydration Drink

MIAMI, Fla.— Miami Pickleball Club announced a new sponsorship with the preferred, premium hydration brand, Electrolit. The partnership is Electrolit’s first in pickleball and adds to its growing roster of sponsorships in soccer, basketball and other sports. Miami Pickleball Club is owned by Naomi Osaka, Kygo, Nick Kyrgios and others.

The announcement comes during a period of commercial momentum for Miami Pickleball Club, having also signed new partnerships in the last year with poppi, Original Penguin, Cameo and Joe and the Juice.

“As we head into our second year as an MLP franchise, we’re focused on working with amazing sponsors who are dedicated to amplifying our brand and the sport in general. We’re certain Electrolit will be an amazing partner in this respect,” said Jamie Duguid, Miami Pickleball Club General Manager. “We can’t wait to build something exciting together.”

Electrolit and Miami Pickleball Club will activate several pickleball events over the next three years, and the Electrolit logo will feature on the sleeves of the team’s jerseys.

“Pickleball is undoubtedly a phenomenon in the US right now, and we believe the reason that it is because the sport easily allows anyone to perform athletically, similar to the way Electrolit helps our consumers to perform at their best,” said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA. “It makes complete sense for us to partner with the nation’s top club, the Miami Pickleball Club, to connect our product’s efficacy with the performance that everyday athletes are achieving on Pickleball courts across the nation.”

About Miami Pickleball Club

Miami Pickleball Club is a professional sports team that competes in Major League Pickleball. The team was established in 2022 and is owned by Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, Kygo, Nick Kyrgios, Rich Paul, Soichiro Minami and others. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the US, and Miami Pickleball Club represents the city in the highest-tier competitive league in professional pickleball.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

For More Information:

https://electrolit.com/