New Products Gallery: SodaStream’s MTN DEW Line, Plus Mockly, Uncle Matt’s and GURU

In this week’s new products roundup, SodaStream grows its line of PepsiCo drink mixes, Mockly celebrates Dry January with a new low-sugar, low-cal mocktail and Odyssey unveils its new line of energy drinks.

GURU

GURU Organic Energy has expanded its punch lineup in the U.S. with the introduction of Peach Mango Punch. Each 12 oz. can packs 140mg of natural caffeine and has just 50 calories. The new flavor is available online via the brand’s website for $29.99 per 12-pack or $56.99 per 24-pack. For more information, visit guruenergy.com/en-us.

SodaStream x MTN DEW

Capitalizing on the popularity of its Pepsi drink mixes, SodaStream is adopting another beloved soda brand: MTN DEW. Available in three varieties – MTN DEW, Diet MTN DEW and MTN DEW Zero Sugar – each bottle of drink mix makes the equivalent of approximately 24 12 oz. cans. SodaStream’s MTN DEW drink mixes will be available on the brand’s website beginning February 1 for $6.99 each. For more information, visit sodastream.com.

Uncle Matt’s

Uncle Matt’s is encouraging consumers to “support your sport” with the launch of its new Ultimate Athlete Juice Shots. The 2 oz. pre-workout shots are crafted with a blend of beets, orange juice, coconut water, lemon and ginger. According to the brand, a recent study shows that beets boost athletic performance and reduce muscle soreness. Uncle Matt’s Ultimate Athlete Juice Shots are available on the brand’s website for $24 per 6-pack. For more information, visit unclematts.com.

Odyssey 222

First teased last year, Florida-based functional beverage maker Odyssey has unveiled its latest innovation, the 222 line. As its name suggests, the new collection features 222mg of caffeine derived from green tea paired with the brand’s proprietary blend of Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps. Available in four flavors at launch – Blue Raspberry, Cherry Lime, Strawberry Watermelon and Pineapple Mango – the energy drinks are crafted with fruit juice concentrate and naturally sweetened. Odyssey’s new 222 line is available via the brand’s website for $41.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit odysseyelixir.com.

Mockly

Just in time for Dry January, ready-to-drink mocktail brand Mockly has released its newest SKU, Madame L’Orange. The new elixir is the first launch in the brand’s new low-sugar, low-cal “Second Line” and features tasting notes of smoked orange, allspice, golden honey and ginger. Mockly’s Madame L’Orange is available for purchase online for $15.99 per 4-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkmockly.com.

BodyArmor

Seeing the success of up-and-coming brands like PRIME and Electrolit, BodyArmor has announced the launch of its own zero-sugar sports drink. The new line uses only natural sweeteners, no carbohydrates and more potassium than Gatorade’s zero-sugar variety. BodyArmor Zero Sugar will be available in four flavors (Fruit Punch, Lemon Lime, Orange and Cherry Lime) and will come in 16 oz., 6-packs of 20 oz., and 28 oz. formats (except Cherry Lime, which is only available in 16 oz.). For more information, visit drinkbodyarmor.com.