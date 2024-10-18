New Products: GHOST Goes Punk, Monster Energy Teams With French Montana

In this week’s new products roundup, Monster Energy joins forces with rapper French Montana, Aura Bora partners with Magnolia Bakery to create a sweet treat-inspired sparkling water and GHOST goes punk at the When We Were Young Festival.

Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery is getting into the autumn spirit with its latest limited edition release, Spiced Apple Cider. The new offering features cold-pressed apples infused with a blend of ground cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Pressed Juicery Spiced Apple Cider is available online via the brand’s website for $6.95 per 15.2 oz. bottle and at Pressed Juicery stores nationwide. For more information, visit pressed.com.

Aura Bora x Magnolia Bakery

Aura Bora has joined forces with Magnolia Bakery to unveil its latest sparkling water variety, Apple Cinnamon, inspired by the bakery chain’s Apple Crisp Pudding. As its name suggests, the new offering combines tart, juicy apples with cinnamon bark extract. Like the rest of Aura Bora’s flavors, Apple Cinnamon has zero calories and is free of citric acid and added sweeteners. Aura Bora x Magnolia Bakery Apple Cinnamon is now available via Aura Bora’s website for $33 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit aurabora.com.

Koia Kids

Koia has announced the launch of Koia Kids, a line of organic plant-based nutrition shakes specifically created to meet kids’ unique nutritional needs. The drinks are exclusively available on Amazon in Chocolate Shake, Vanilla Shake and Fruity Cereal flavors. For more information, visit drinkkoia.com.

GHOST

As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Lifestyle brand GHOST will be on-site at the When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 in Las Vegas with two festival-exclusive products: GHOST Energy Sour Punk Lemonade and GHOST Hydration Kiwi Strawberry. The former contains 200mg of caffeine, 1,000mg of Acetyl-L Carnetine and 1,000 mg of Taurine per 16 oz. can. The latter contains 996mg of total electrolytes and is rich in Vitamin C, the brand claims. For more information, visit drinkghost.com.

Civilized Coffee

In anticipation of the winter holiday season, Civilized Coffee has expanded its portfolio of instant coffees and teas with the launch of Instant Mocha Powders. Available in four flavors – Traditional, Caramel, Vanilla and Mint – the powders are crafted with espresso, cocoa powder, whole milk and sugar. Civilized Coffee Instant Mocha Powders are now available for purchase on civilizedcoffee.com, Amazon and Walmart.com. For more information, visit civilizedcoffee.com.

Monster Energy

Monster Energy has partnered with rapper French Montana to unveil the latest addition to its Ultra lineup: Vice Guava. The zero-calorie, zero-sugar energy drink contains 150mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can and is now available at retailers nationwide. To celebrate the launch, Monster is rolling out a series of digital content pieces featuring French Montana, giving fans an insight into his world. For more information, visit monsterenergy.com/en-us.

Fiesta Jones

Jones Soda has dropped a new line of sodas specifically created for c-stores. The new collection, named Fiesta Jones, features four Latin-inspired flavors: Watermelon Strawberry, Mango Passion Fruit, Coconut Lime and Guava Berry. Fiesta Jones – which ditches the brand’s classic glass bottles in favor of resealable screw-top aluminum bottles – will be available at Dot Foods and from DSD or broad line distributors. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

Kentucky Hop Water

Kentucky Hop Water has launched what it claims to be the Bluegrass State’s first canned hop water. The non-alcoholic, carbonated, calorie-free beverage – made with Citra and Amarillo hops – will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans at retailers across Kentucky through a partnership with Beer House Distributors and online at kentuckyhopwater.com. For more information, visit kentuckyhopwater.com.