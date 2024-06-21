New Products: Jones Soda Teams With Folds of Honor, Plus Aura Bora, Red Bull, Pari & More

In this week’s new products roundup, Explorer unveils a new line of ready-to-drink cold brew beverages, bubly pays homage to a classic summertime treat and Pari seeks to make a splash in the zero-proof canned cocktail market.

Evolution Fresh

Cold-pressed juice maker Evolution Fresh has announced the launch of its newest platform, Real Fruit Soda. Available in five flavors at launch – Orange Squeeze, Strawberry Vanilla, Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango and Berry Burst – the soda is crafted with organic, real squeezed fruit. Each 12 oz. can has 5 grams of sugar and 45 calories or less depending on the variety. For more information, visit evolutionfresh.com.

Aura Bora

Aura Bora has expanded its portfolio of flavored sparkling waters with the release of Watermelon Chili. The new offering, which was made in collaboration with P.F. Candy Co., contains zero calories and zero sugar. Aura Bora Watermelon Chili is now available via the brand’s website for $33 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit aurabora.com.

Explorer

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Explorer – a New Beverage Showdown finalist – has unveiled its latest product line of ready-to-drink cold brew beverages in The Classic (180mg caffeine), The Seeker (65mg of caffeine) and The Daydreamer (99.9% caffeine-free) varieties. All three varieties are available for nationwide shipping on the brand’s website for $43.19 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit explorercoldbrew.com.

Bubly

Bubly is paying homage to a classic summertime treat with its newest sparkling water flavor, Melted Ice Pop. The new offering features tasting notes of cherry, lime and raspberry and is available exclusively at Target for $4.39 per 8-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit bubly.com.

Red Bull

Red Bull has expanded its zero-sugar lineup with the addition of two new flavors: Red Edition (watermelon) and Amber Edition (strawberry apricot). Both offerings are available in 8.4 oz. and 12 oz. single-serve cans or in 4-packs. For more information, visit redbull.com/us-en.

Pari

Pari is hoping to capture a share of the zero-proof ready-to-drink cocktail market with the launch of its inaugural product, The Mule. The new beverage is made with ginseng, ginger and citrus extracts and naturally sweetened with premium agave syrup. Pari’s The Mule is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $66 per 12-pack or $126 per 24-pack. For more information, visit drinkpari.com.

Jones Soda x Folds of Honor

Jones Soda has announced a charitable partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. The partnership kicks off with a 50% donation of the profits on all sales of a limited-edition Fourth of July Red, White and Blue 12-pack ($59.99) featuring the Folds of Honor folded flag on the bottle labels. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

MTN DEW x 7-Eleven

Just in time for summer, 7-Eleven has teamed up with MTN DEW to launch two new refreshing beverages: MTN DEW Infinite Swirl and MTN DEW Freedom Fusion Slurpee Drink. The former is a tropical punch flavor with a combination of pineapple and berry and comes in 20 oz. bottles. The latter is a lemonade peach-flavored Slurpee slated to hit stores on June 26. For more information, visit pepsico.com.