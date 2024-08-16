New Products: Liquid Death’s Dessert-Inspired Sparkling Water, Plus Black Rifle, Califia, AriZona & More

In this week’s new products roundup, Califia announces the release of four new fall and winter seasonal products, Liquid Death joins forces with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to launch a decadent sparkling water flavor and Black Rifle Coffee Company ventures into the $20 billion energy drink market.

Uncle Matt’s Organic

Uncle Matt’s Organic has expanded its portfolio of organic juice products with the launch of Ginger Honey Lemonade. As its name suggests, the new offering combines organic lemons with Peruvian ginger and Brazilian wildflower honey. Each 8 oz. serving has 40 calories and 4 grams of sugar. Uncle Matt’s Organic Ginger Honey Lemonade is available on the brand’s website for $10.99 per 52 oz. bottle. For more information, visit shop.unclematts.com.

Califia

Plant-based beverage maker Califia has announced its 2024 seasonal portfolio for fall and winter. The lineup includes four new products: Caramel Apple Almond Latte (SRP $5.99; 48 oz. bottles available at Target), Maple Waffle Almond Creamer (SRP $5.89; 25.4 oz. bottles available at Target), Holiday Blend Black Iced Coffee (SRP $5.49; 48 oz. bottle), and Sugar Cookie Almond Creamer (SRP $5.89; 25.4 oz. bottles available at Kroger this winter). For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

LaCroix

LaCroix, the sparkling water brand owned by National Beverage Corp., has introduced its latest flavor: Strawberry Peach. The fruit-forward flavor is currently available at select retailers and will soon roll out nationwide. For more information, visit lacroixwater.com.

Black Rifle

Black Rifle Coffee Company is making its first foray into the $20 billion energy drink category with its Black Rifle Energy line, slated to debut in January 2025. Available in four flavors at launch – Freedom Punch, Wild Frost, Ranger Berry and Project Mango – the zero-sugar energy drinks are crafted with naturally sourced caffeine. For more information, visit blackriflecoffee.com.

Instant Hydration

Instant Hydration, the brainchild of Diff Eyewear founder Zach Gordan alongside Motif Digital’s Jordan and Taylor Menard, is the latest entrant in the powdered hydration beverage set. Available in four varieties – Watermelon, Lemon-Lime, Orange and Unflavored – each packet features 1,445mg of electrolytes, 10 calories and zero sugar. According to the brand, each blend is NSF-certified and infused with organic ingredients like Celtic Sea Salt and deep ocean minerals. Instant Hydration is now available for purchase via the brand’s website for $49.50 per 30-count box. For more information, visit instanthydration.com.

Langers Juice

Langers has announced the launch of its newest beverage variety, Agua Fresca. Offered in three flavors at launch – Strawberry Hibiscus, Mango Lime and Cucumber Lime – the drinks draw inspiration from the traditional Mexican beverage and are available in 64 oz. multi-serve bottles. For more information, visit langers.com.

AriZona

Following the success of last year’s Tropical ChillZicle, AriZona Beverages has released its new Frost ChillZicle, available exclusively at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide for a limited time. The new canned beverage features a blend of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and cranberries with notes of lemon, orange and vanilla. Frost ChillZicle has a SRP of $2.50 per two 22 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkarizona.com.

Liquid Death

Liquid Death is hoping to fulfill consumers’ unique dreams of chugging a hot fudge sundae with its new Hot Fudge Sundae sparkling water created in collaboration with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. The new variety is lightly flavored with agave nectar for a “more brutal” flavor and the bottom of each case features limited edition art. Liquid Death’s Hot Fudge Sundae Sparkling Water is now available on the brand’s website in 8-packs of 19.2 oz cans. For more information, visit liquiddeath.com.

GoodPop

GoodPop has reformulated and refreshed the look of its kid-positioned sparkling water. The new recipe features more fruit juice and the bolder branding is paired with an exclusive 15-can club pack that is launching in Costco locations in Los Angeles and the Northeast. For more information, visit goodpop.com.

Coca-Cola x Oreo

The Coca-Cola Company has joined forces with Mondelez-owned Oreo to create Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar, a limited edition CSD set to debut next month. Though details on the LTO are limited, Coca-Cola said the drink “features a refreshing Coca-Cola taste with flavorful, Oreo cookie-inspired hints.” For more information, visit coca-colacompany.com.

Nesquik x DJ Khaled

Another bun! Nesquik has teamed up with DJ Khaled to drop a new ready-to-drink cinnamon bun-flavored milk, Nesquik Another Bun. Each 14 oz. bottle has 14 grams of protein and is made with 100% real milk. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

Flow

Flow Beverage Corp. has expanded its beverage portfolio with the addition of Flow Sparkling Mineral Spring Water in four varieties: “OG” (unflavored), Blackberry + Hibiscus, Lemon + Ginger and Cucumber + Mint. The new product line is packaged in aluminum bottles that are made from 70% recycled aluminum and use 30% less aluminum than competing formats, the brand claims. Flow Sparkling Mineral Spring Water will debut in Canada in October 2024 followed by a rollout in the U.S. in subsequent months. For more information, visit flowhydration.ca.

United Soda

Against the backdrop of an evolving market, in which gut-boosting prebiotic and probiotic sodas have reignited category momentum for a new generation of independents, United Sodas (formerly United Sodas of America) is betting that its minimalist visual approach — along with reformulated recipes — can offer consumers less-as-more. The brand is reintroducing itself within the soda space this summer with a new formulation that drops erythritol in favor of an improved blend of stevia and cane sugar, raising the total to 8 grams (35 calories) per 12 oz. can. For more information, visit unitedsodas.com.