Plantstrong Launches Its Plant-based Milks in Over 500 Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas— PLANTSTRONG Foods has launched the cleanest, fortified, whole plant-based milks on the market. They are exclusively available in over 500 Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and will soon be online at plantstrong.com. Available in four varieties, household favorites Unsweetened Almond and Unsweetened Oat are joined by Oat & Almond and a never-before-seen blend: Oat & Walnut. All four come in 32-ounce containers, require no refrigeration until opened, and are available in the shelf-stable milk section of the stores.

“Look at the ingredient labels of the most popular plant-based milks and you’ll see they are full of gums, oils, enzymes, emulsifiers, and refined sugar,” stated PLANTSTRONG CEO and Founder Rip Esselstyn. “PLANTSTRONG provides a long overdue, clean-label option in the non-dairy milk category –– one that is packed with nutrition and tastes great!” stated Esselstyn.

According to Whole Foods Market 2024 Trends Report, consumers are seeking clean-label products with ingredients they recognize. An Acosta Group Shopper Community 2024 Survey revealed 75 percent of all shoppers and 83 percent of millennials say that clean-label products are better for them and their families.

PLANTSTRONG milks put the “plant” back in plant-based. “Our patented process blends every part of the plant. This means more of the good stuff, better flavor, and a lot less waste,” said Esselstyn.

According to MarketDigits research firm, the global plant-based food market was valued at $43.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.95 percent during the forecast period of 2023-2030. “As plant-based eating continues to grow, we at PLANTSTRONG are dedicated to making it simple, convenient, tasty, and satisfying to eat more plants,” concluded Esselstyn.

About PLANTSTRONG

PLANTSTRONG Foods is a company that is dedicated to creating the most nutritious, delicious, and convenient plant-based foods which are available on-line and in over 4,000 stores nationwide. Founded in 2019 by Rip Esselstyn, a former professional triathlete and Texas firefighter turned #1 New York Times best-selling author and health advocate, PLANTSTRONG’s product line includes premium plant-based broths, ready-to-eat chilis and stews, pizza crust kits, teas, granolas, breakfast cereals, baking mixes, snacks, burgers, and a new whole plant-based milk line.

For More Information:

https://plantstrong.com