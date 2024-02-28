Rowdy Mermaid Expands Functional Kombucha Line With Launch of Lunar Berry – Available Exclusively at Whole Foods Market

BOULDER, Colo.— Rowdy Mermaid, a leading functional beverage brand, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its kombucha product line with the launch of Lunar Berry Kombucha- designed for Serenity.

Lunar Berry is a harmonious fusion of antioxidant-rich blueberries, balanced with the essence of vanilla and lavender, and enriched with L-theanine for a serenely delightful experience. This new flavor embodies tranquility while preserving the familiar refreshing taste experience you can expect from Rowdy Mermaid.

“Consumers are stressed more than ever and seeking products to help their mental health,” said Jamba Dunn, Founder and CEO of Rowdy Mermaid. “L-Theanine is a potent tea-derived amino acid essential for focus and effective stress management, making it an ideal addition to our kombucha lineup for its functional benefits.”

This exciting addition is now available exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. “We can’t wait for Rowdy customers to try Lunar Berry and experience a moment of peaceful indulgence,” says Dunn.

About Rowdy Mermaid

Rowdy Mermaid is a Functional Wellness beverage company founded in 2012 in Boulder, CO. They create delicious, refreshing, and delightfully drinkable Kombucha brewed with functional botanicals and adaptogens. Additionally, they offer Good Mood Soda, a low-sugar, low-calorie soda with 200mg of KSM-66 Ashwagandha extract in each can. The brand remains committed to creating delicious beverages made with functional plant medicine and sustainably sourced ingredients.

