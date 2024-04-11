Sap’s Now Available Via Instacart & DoorDash’s DashMart

AUSTIN, Texas— Sap’s Hydration drink, the trending sports drink created in Austin, is now available on demand via Instacart & DoorDash’s DashMart in participating locations. This allows consumers to purchase single cans of Sap’s and have them delivered straight to their doorstep at their convenience.

The Texas based drink contains zero added sugar, zero artificial colors, three adaptogens and wraps up at only 35 calories. One can of Sap’s packs in five times more electrolytes than leading sport drinks, and was created to fuel workouts, late nights, and overall wellness. Consumers can choose between three different flavors; Lemon-Lime, Passionfruit or Blackberry-Citrus.

“For the last few months, we’ve experienced a lot of customers reaching out wondering where they can find Sap’s in a more convenient location,” Says Jordan Wilson, CEO of Sap’s. “Having DashMart and Instacart in place to offer a convenient and fast option for people is a great way for us to further serve our customers.”

Sap’s will be available on Instacart via all participating retailers throughout the coming months. Consumers can already purchase individual cans through Central Market’s portal on Instacart. Additionally, Sap’s will be easy to access through DashMart; DoorDash’s owned convenience store that is accessed through the DoorDash app. Not all territories have the DashMart option, but there are more than 1200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Thanks to the Doordash and Instacart team, anyone can enjoy an ice cold Sap’s on the go whenever they need hydration,” says Wilson. “This is a great next step in making quality hydration accessible to everyone.”

About Sap’s

Sap’s was born out of the idea of returning the sports drink back to its effective roots. Our formula is defined by functionality, effectiveness, and providing you a lift whenever needed. Our blend of 20 functional ingredients work together to keep you physically and mentally healthy for when you need it most.

For More Information:

https://www.sapsoriginal.com/