Treat Yourself With New Vita Coco Strawberries & Cream Treats

NEW YORK, N.Y.– Every now and then, we all deserve a little treat, and The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO) has just what you need.

Its flagship coconut water brand, Vita Coco, is introducing Vita CocoTreats, a new coconut milk beverage crafted for those moments when you’re in the mood for something light, sweet, and satisfying. Combining the flavors of creamy coconut and sweet strawberries, Vita CocoTreats offers a refreshingly delicious drink that can make anyone’s day a little brighter.

“Everyone needs a little treat once in a while – after a long day, as an afternoon pick-me-up or even when you checked something big off your to-do list,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. “That’s why we introduced Vita CocoTreats. As the coconut experts, we set out to craft a tasty and refreshingly indulgent coconutmilk drink for when people are looking for something a little sweet that they can still feel good about indulging in. And let’s be real, any reason is a good reason to reward yourself with a little treat.”

Guaranteed to add fun to your Target run, Vita CocoTreats launches exclusively at Target stores in the beverage aisle nationwide on April 10 for $3.49 per 16.9-oz container.

What’s better than buying a treat for yourself? Getting one for free. Indulge in several treats through Vita Coco’s giveaways in celebration of the launch. Target shoppers can pick up Treats for free by signing up for a full product rebate on the website, while supplies last. Beginning April 15, you can also enter to win a “Treat Yourself” kit, packed with Vita CocoTreats and other popular Target shopper favorites by visiting Vita Coco’s Instagram, while supplies last.

Vita Coco Treats will be available for purchase at Costco and on Amazon later this spring.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great tasting products that are better for consumers and better the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

For More Information:

https://vitacoco.com/