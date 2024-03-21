Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide

HILO, Hawai’i— Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water announces the launch of its Nui 1L and Nunui 1.5L OceanPlast bottles at Sprouts Farmers Market. Waiakea is now available at 400+ Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the continental US.

Waiakea originates in Hawai‘i through both rain and snowmelt on the pristine peak of the active Mauna Loa volcano, one of the purest environments on Earth. The water then naturally filters through thousands of feet of porous volcanic rock, re-emerging at the surface with a variety of essential minerals, creating a refreshingly smooth, naturally alkaline water with a pH of 7.6-8.2. Waiakea prioritizes the sustainability of its sourcing and packaging, sourcing only from a robust aquifer system that recharges with over 1.4 billion gallons of rainfall per day, while continuing to lead the industry over a decade later with our next generation OceanPlast bottles made from 100% post consumer-recycled material with an exponentially lower environmental footprint than virgin pet, glass, or aluminum.

“The wide selection of natural and healthy products at Sprouts make it a natural fit for Waiakea products.” said Ryan Emmons, Co-Founder and CEO of Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages. “ Sprouts programs to support its communities, commitment to reducing their carbon footprint and divert waste from landfills, are in alignment with our brand pillars.”

Founded by Emmons and his two co-founders in 2012, Waia¯kea’s purpose was to create a transformation in the bottled water, beverage, and overall consumer packaged goods industry, moving away from singular profit and towards a triple-bottom-line model that emphasizes people, the planet, and the aloha spirit.

This starts at home in Hawai‘i, where Waiakea employs over 100 members of its team in Hilo with above market wages and benefits including a 5% 401k match, childcare reimbursement, full healthcare, and more, and where it’s award-winning Kokua Initiative works with over 100 nonprofits throughout the islands. In 2023, Waiakea used its platform to help raise nearly $50,000 for those in need in Maui, helping to provide essential items such as clothing, diapers, tents, radios and more, while coordinating aid drops through the U.S. army and their local network. In total last year, the Kokua Initiative impacted over 115,000 lives of those in need throughout Hawai’i through programs that support early education, our kupuna (elders), along with ‘aina based conservation efforts.

Waiakea also recognizes that not everyone has access to safe, clean water and works to address that through its partnership with Pump Aid, an organization dedicated to bringing safe, clean water and supporting hygiene and handwashing in poor rural communities in Malawi, Africa. For every case of Waiakea water sold, the company has pledged to donate one month of essential drinking water to those in need in Malawi. Over the course of its partnership with Pump Aid, Waiakea has given over 872,000 people access to their own safe, sustainable source of water and helped to provide over 3.1 million nutritious meals to children at community based childcare centers.

About Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages

Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages was founded in Hilo, Hawai‘i in 2012, with the stated mission of sustainably providing naturally healthy Hawaiian coffee and water productswhile contributing to and promoting clean water access, conservation, and education for those in need in Hawai’i and throughout the world. All Waiakea products are sustainably sourced and come in the most eco-friendly packaging available according to peer-reviewed research. Waiakea was the first in the U.S. and all of North America to use 100% post-consumer recycled packaging in 2012, and continues to be the enviro-tech leader of its category for this, its sustainable sourcing, its role as a catalyst in the circular bottle to bottle economy, and more. Its award-winning taste is derived from its filtration through 14,000 feet of volcanic rock that make it naturally alkaline as well as mineral and electrolyte rich. Through its Kokua initiative, Waiakea works to empower the people of Hawai’i through a 3 piko approach that encourages educational opportunities, ‘aina-based conservation & sustainability, and support for the most vulnerable in our community. Since its inception the project has impacted over 210,00 people in Hawai’i. In addition, for every case of water purchased, Waiakea donates up to one month of clean water to disadvantaged communities in rural Africa through its work with Pump Aid.

Waiakea is sold at over 55,000 stores across the nation, including Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, Walmart and more.

For More Information:

https://waiakea.com/