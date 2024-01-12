WYNK Announces Multistate In-Store Availability

PENNSBURG, Penn.— WYNK, a hemp-derived, THC and CBD infused seltzer, announces multistate in-store availability. WYNK can be purchased online in over 30 states and is now available in a growing number of traditional adult beverage retailers in Chicagoland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and beyond. Wherehouse Beverage Co’s (WHBCo), makers of WYNK, strategic expansion into brick-and-mortar stores aligns with the brand’s mission to pioneer a distinct category of alcohol-free, flavorful, precision-dosed cannabis beverages for the mainstream consumer.

Wherehouse Beverage Co’s commitment to product quality includes in-house and independent potency testing as part of its end-to-end production control in its manufacturing and distribution–emphasizing the company’s goal of creating a groundbreaking THC-infused beverage that consumers can trust.

“The WYNK team is focused on creating a new, safe and exciting adult-beverage category that aligns with shifting consumer trends,” said Phil McFarland, General Manager, THC Beverages at WHBCo. “By working with age-gated retailers and utilizing precision dosing technology, we are ushering in a cultural turning point where regulations are thoughtfully crafted to provide a sensible framework for this category.”

As the “Cali sober” trend gains traction, WYNK presents a guilt-free alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages, creating a balanced, light and social buzz. With flavors like Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist and Juicy Mango, WYNK Seltzer offers a familiar-taste and refreshing experience for consumers. WYNK contains zero sugar and is made with a 1:1 ratio of naturally occurring, hemp-derived THC to CBD. There are two dosage options, 2.5mg and 5mg per can.

“This launch is personally exciting for me—I’ve seen a trend among consumers who are tired of the way alcohol makes them feel,” said Angus Rittenburg, WHBCo Co-Founder. “WYNK allows for more opportunities to get together socially and enjoy a clean buzz, without the sacrifice of giving up a drink, or experiencing a hangover.”

The expansion of WYNK into new markets allows consumers greater access to low-dose THC products in a format that flows with their social lives. The growing list of adult beverage retailers includes:

Connecticut: Ancona’s Wines and Liquors

Illinois: Garfield’s Beverage Warehouse and Binny’s Beverage Depot

Massachusetts: Luke’s Liquors

New Jersey: select ShopRites, Bourbon Street Wine & Spirits and Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor Outlet

In coming months, WYNK will be on shelves in Ohio.

About WYNK

Available in 32 states, WYNK is the most widely distributed THC seltzer in the United States. The expertly crafted product was created to provide consumers with a light, balanced and social beverage that promotes wellness through social connection. WYNK has zero calories, zero sugar and is made with all-natural flavors and a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD.

