CÎROC Vodka Release New Limited Edition Summer Colada

NEW YORK (March 29, 2017) — Sean “Diddy” Combs and the Makers of CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka proudly unveiled CÎROC Summer Colada, the newest addition to the successful flavor portfolio. The limited edition flavor is made with CIROC Ultra Premium Vodka infused with Coconut, Pineapple and other natural flavors. The liquid is packaged in an all-white bottle with a gold orb to entice the feeling of summer luxury. Summer Colada can be enjoyed on the rocks or with one of many fruit juices such as pineapple or passion fruit. A first for this brand, CÎROC Summer Colada will be available for a limited time only.

To introduce the world to CÎROC Summer Colada the brand launches a new campaign this week featuring “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” performed by British-American composer, singer-songwriter, and Tony Award Winner Rupert Holmes. The creative is inspired by Combs’ first trip to paradise, a life changing journey in which he learned the importance of taking the time to celebrate the fruits of the hustle. The spot runs through June on select digital outlets.

“CÎROC is always dreaming up new ways to celebrate, and this year we wanted to do something extra special for summer. CÎROC Summer Colada takes an incredible liquid that everyone will want to enjoy and delivers it in a special white bottle designed exclusively for the season,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs Chairman of Combs Enterprises. “CÎROC continues to deliver the most successful flavor innovations and this will be no exception. We look forward to making Summer Colada #1.”

Starting in April, CÎROC Summer Colada makes its first stop in Coachella Valley, home to one of the world’s most famous music festivals, as it travels to bring consumers unique experiences in paradise. Throughout the music festival weekend, fans will break from the hustle and experience their first taste of summer at the Revolve Desert House and other celebrity-studded, exclusive day parties, brunches and influencer events in Palm Springs. The makers of CÎROC will offer festival-goers safe transportation to and from select sponsored activities to reinforce the importance of responsible celebration. CÎROC is also enlisting a #CIROCsummer Squad featuring some of today’s most recognized and celebrated movers and shakers to join the movement. The weekend will set into motion a series of events which includes pool parties, rooftop brunches and tastings in top markets nationwide all leading up to the official first day of summer, June 21st ensuring fans of the brand enjoy the ultimate #CIROCsummer.

CÎROC Summer Colada is available in very limited quantities at liquor stores and top hotspots nationwide. Be sure to get your hands on a bottle before it is too late. Lock in your order online today at https://www.reservebar.com/ciroc-summer-colada.

About CÎROC Ultra Premium

CÎROC Ultra Premium is made from Fine French grapes, which are distilled five times, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. CÎROC Ultra Premium launched nationwide in January 2003. In October 2007, DIAGEO – the world’s largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The infused Vodka flavors in the portfolio to date include CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, and CÎROC MANGO in addition to CÎROC TEN Vodka. The brand received a 2013 Beverage Industry News Award of Excellence, was named 2011 Spirits Brand of the Year by Market Watch, and earned a double gold medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2010.