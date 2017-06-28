Dictador Rum Appoints 375 Park Avenue Spirits as U.S. Importer

Louisville, KY (June 27, 2017) — Superior brand specialist, 375 Park Avenue Spirits, is delighted to announce its agreement with Colombian luxury spirits producer, Dictador, to act as the exclusive U.S.importer for the brand’s aged rum portfolio.

”We are very proud to start this partnership with 375 Avenue Spirits and Sazerac,” said Marcin Lukasiewicz, Vice President of Sales for Dictador. “It is a great privilege to work with such an exciting company that shares our vision. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will continue to energize the aged rum category with the revolutionary experience Dictador rums bring to the American market.”

The award-winning Dictador rums are produced at Destilería Colombiana, located off the northern Caribbean coast in Cartagena de Indias‹anarea with a magical balance of weather and land known for producing exceptional quality spirits. Dictador uses sugar cane honey obtained from cane grown near the distillery and a proprietary natural yeast strain cultivated by the family to ensure the brand’s singular taste and texture profile is kept pure and consistent. Almost of all the Dictador rums are aged using a solera system at their aging facility located 4,265 feet above sea level, surrounded by majestic mountains at an average of 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Initially, 375 Park Avenue Spirits will offer 10 unique solera aged rum expressions from the brand: Dictador 12 Years Old and Dictador 20 Years Old; Dictador 100 Months Amber, Dictador 100 Months Claro, Dictador 100 Months Café, and Dictador 100 Months Orange; Dictador XO Insolent, and Dictador XO Perpetual; and two highly limited selections: Dictador ‘Best Of’ (a highly limited series of best and oldest rums released once per year) and Dictador ‘Two Master Blenders’ rum (a second limited edition offering, 100 bottles released per year).

The portfolio, which ranges from $29 – $355 at retail, will be available from 375 Park Avenue Spirits in most markets nationally beginning August 1, 2017.

“We’re extremely excited about our newest partnership with the team from Dictador. Their exceptional collection of award-winning rums from Colombia afford us a great opportunity to capitalize on the growth of the super & ultra-premium rum category,” said Jason Schladenhauffen, President and COO for 375 Park Avenue Spirits. “As brown spirits continue to ascend in the U.S., we feel this is an optimal time for us to re-enter this space and to help lead the premiumization of the rum category.”

Established in 1913 by Don Julio Parra, Dictador is made at Destilería Colombiana, located off the northern Caribbean coast in Cartagena. The brand is named after Don Julio’s ancestor who earned the name “Dictador” when he arrived in Colombia (then known as Nueva Granada) from Spain in the 18th Century; he became known for his strong and powerful nature. Today, Dictador is still a family-owned company. Run by Hernan Parra Arango, the third generation and Dictador Master Blender, who is committed to producing the finest spirits in all of Colombia.

About Dictador

Dictador is a dynamic, modern and luxury lifestyle brand that embodies heritage and provenance, with a history in spirits production of over 100 years. Dictador offers an unrivalled, award-winning offering in ultra-premium Colombian aged spirits to a discerning worldwide clientele. Appropriately named, the ‘Dictador Experience’, the Dictador client can indulge in and pair complementary products within the global Dictador portfolio, including cigars and coffee, to create a fully immersive Colombian experience. The Dictador XO rum has become a cult icon among rum enthusiasts throughout the world. For more information, visit www.dictador.com and follow Dictador on social media: Pinterest, Twitter @Dictador_Brands, and Facebook.

About 375 Park Avenue Spirits

375 Park Avenue Spirits specializes in superior brands from around the world that drive innovation within their category. It was founded in 1981 as Luctor International, LLC and in early 2015, became an independent subsidiary yet fully integrated sales company inside the Sazerac Company.

The 375 Park Avenue Spirits portfolio spans the premium-to luxury-spirit categories and includes numerous expressions from leading international producers: Van Gogh Vodka and Gin from Holland; Tap Whisky from Canada; Saint-Vivant Armagnac from France; Antica Sambuca, Limoncello Rossi D’Asiago and Dolce Nero Espresso Liqueur from Italy; Saint James Rhum from Martinique; Yeni Raki and Tekirdag Rakisi from Turkey; and now Dictador rums from Colombia.

375 Park Avenue Spirits also represents the International Beverage Holdings Ltd. spirit portfolio including a superlative collection of single malt whiskies: Speyburn, Old Pulteney, anCnoc, and Balblair. Also from Scotland, Hankey Bannister blended Scotch whisky and Caorunn gin. On the Pacific side, the alliance includes Phraya rum and Mekhong, an iconic brand and a household name in South East Asia.

By aligning with brands that embrace the values and vision of 375 Park Avenue Spirits, the company has created an environment of growth for supplier partners in the domestic market.