Greek Mastiha Liqueur Announces National Expansion

MIAMI – Created from the rare and natural tree resin cultivated from mastic trees, FOS Greek Mastiha has announced that it will now be available across the United States. Following its successful launch in Florida, creators and importers Ambrosia Group LLC, through a partnership with A. Hardy USA, will bring the award-winning liqueur to all major U.S. markets.

This clear spirit has a unique sweet taste with herbal undertones and tree essences. These characteristics, which are a result of FOS Greek Mastiha being made from 100% pure Mastiha and not merely ‘scented,’ has made FOS a favorite go-to among mixologists looking to give their creations a unique taste and balance.

Mastiha has been grown for centuries on the small island of Chios, Greece, the only place in the world that the mastic tree will grow. Known as the base for the first ever chewing gum, mastiha has great medicinal values and aids in digestion. It’s these properties that’s made FOS as popular when served chilled as an after dinner digestif as it is a cocktail ingredient.

“We’ve been enjoying mastiha in Greece for years and long anticipated that Americans would love it as much as the Greek do. We were humbled by the great ­­success in the Florida markets, and we’re now excited to bring FOS Greek Mastiha to the rest of the country,” said Co-Founder Pierre Economacos of Ambrosia Group LLC.

Florida was not the only group to appreciate FOS. The 2017 New York Wine & Sprits Competition awarded FOS “Double Gold,” the 2017 SIP Awards declared “Platinum,” and the 2017 International Spirits Challenge awarded ‘Bronze.’

FOS Greek Mastiha is now available in Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Oregon and Florida.

The product contains 28% ABV/750 ml.

About FOS Greek Mastiha Production

The resin droplets cultivated from the mastic trees, known as Mastiha Tears are left to slowly seep out of the bark and dry in the natural sunlight to form translucent golden crystals. Before the first autumn rain, when the tears are ready to be harvested, the area around the tree is cleaned, leveled and coated in a fine white soil on which the tears fall and are gathered. The Ambrosia Group has perfected the formula for FOS Greek Mastiha using traditional, tedious collection and cultivation methods, while utilizing modern technology to delicately blend, distill and bottle. The addition of proprietary ingredients and a special recipe results in the pure ambrosia, battled as the delicious FOS Greek Mastiha.