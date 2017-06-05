LIQS Cocktail Shots Enters Into Partnership with Palmer Advantage

New York, NY — LIQS, the world’s first premium pre-mixed cocktail shot, has taken its first major step into the world of golf by entering into a relationship with Palmer Advantage LLC., the world’s leading private club reciprocal network.

This partnership showcases another example how Palmer Advantage provides its private club members with new brands that will appeal to golfers of all ages, inclusive of millennials. Working with LIQS, participating clubs within the Palmer Advantage Network can offer golfers a premium mixed shot on the golf course via their beverage carts. The shots are also ideal for concessions, member guest nights, tournaments, private and corporate events.

“We are very excited to begin this partnership with Palmer Advantage. Golf has always been a sport we thought would be perfect for our brand, as most golfers love to enjoy a few cocktails while out playing 18 holes, and doing our first deal with an incredibly well-respected company like Palmer Advantage is an honor. We look forward to a successful and mutually rewarding relationship,” said co-founder Harley Bauer.

“From our initial introduction to these unique, premium-blended LIQS cocktail shots, we recognized an opportunity for their product to fill a need in our industry. We anticipate a strong response from our golf members and guests and are very eager to offer all 5 LIQS flavors at our participating properties,” said Mark Murphy, Managing Director of Palmer Advantage.

“We are thrilled that LIQS was able to solve a problem at golf clubs. Until now, mixed shots were not served out on the course due to its difficulty to make, and we know that through LIQS, we can help satisfy golfers needs while also creating incremental sales for all the participating clubs,” said Founder Michael Glickman.

About LIQS Cocktail Shots

LIQS Cocktail Shots, a line of premixed, premium shots was founded in 2013 by New York City entrepreneurs Michael Glickman and Harley Bauer. The company was created to provide consumers with a solution to enjoying shots almost anywhere, without having the know-how, ingredients and accessories needed to make a bartender quality shot.

Due to its efficiency to quickly serve a large volume of customers, both from behind and away from the bar, offer product consistency, inventory accountability, tamper resistant sealed tops and high profit margins, LIQS has been quickly gaining traction in On-Premise accounts over the last 12 months.

LIQS Cocktail Shots, which come in sealed 50ml plastic shot glasses, are made from premium spirits (6x distilled vodka, agave tequila and premium whiskey), mixed with real fruit juice and natural flavors; plus,they are low sugar, low calorie, Kosher, and proudly Made in the USA.

Popular flavors include Tequila Cinnamon Orange (27.5% abv), Vodka Kamikaze (20% abv), Vodka Lemon Drop (20% abv) Vodka Lychee Grapefruit (20% abv) and Whiskey Fireshot (22.5% abv). The line is currently distributed in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Canada, with expansion plans for 2017. LIQS typically sell for $6-$10 per shot.

Website: LIQSshot.com Instagram: /LIQS Facebook: /LIQSshot

About Palmer Advantage

Created through strategic alliances made with private clubs, world-class brands, associations, affinitygroups and third party services, Palmer Advantage is an “Invitation Only” reciprocal club networkcreated for private clubs. Members of Affiliate Clubs that participate in the Palmer Advantage programreceive access to other private clubs as well as preferred access to some of the world’s best golf coursesaround the world. Members receive an array of exciting leisure benefits and experiences from cruises andvacations to tickets for concerts and major events. These programs are supported by a robust Member-Only website that provides additional luxury products, wine shopping services, and online travel booking.All benefits and services are fulfilled by a 7-day a week personal concierge service allowing members torequest assistance with anything from planning and booking a vacation, booking tee-times, hotel andresort reservations and even choosing a nice bottle of wine.