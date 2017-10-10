Moonshine University Announces Launch of My Craft Distillery

LOUISVILLE, KY (September 20, 2017) –Moonshine University has announced the launch of the My Craft Distillery program. The program allows spirit lovers from around the globe the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create their very own spirit, completely customized to their taste and have a hand in every step of the process from crafting the mash bill and selecting the perfect barrel for aged spirits, to bottling the finished product.

Beginning September 1, 2017, guests will spend approximately one week developing and customizing their spirit to their exact specifications. They will work one-on-one with a team member from Moonshine University to formulate a mash bill, or recipe, that will produce approximately 50 gallons oftheir spirit, enough to fill a barrel if needed.

During the development week, in addition to the hands-on work in the distillery, guests will enjoy a custom tour of Kentucky distilleries and a visit to Kelvin Cooperage, where they will pick out a custom barrel for their aged spirit and toast and char it themselves.

For aged spirits, once the development week is complete, the aging barrel will be on display at Moonshine University. There, guests can monitor the maturation process at regular intervals until they deem the product ready to be bottled. At that point, guests can choose between standard or custom packaging options and have a hand in dumping the barrel and filling their bottles. The empty barrel and the full bottles are then theirs.

Pricing varies based on the type of spirit the guest chooses, but ranges from $15,000 to $20,000. Spirit options include bourbon, whiskey, rum, brandy, gin and absinthe. The all-inclusive experience includes lunch each day, accommodations, certification as a Stave & Thief Society Certified Bourbon Steward (for those producing bourbon or whiskey) and an initial dinner meeting in downtown Louisville with the experts from Moonshine University. Guests will also receive a 15 percent discount on all future Moonshine University classes.

For more information about the My Craft Distillery program and to sign up go to www.moonshineuniversity.com/my-craft-distillery. To speak with a representative from Moonshine University, please contact Claudia Coffey at 502-587-7220 or claudia@tandemagency.com.

About Moonshine University

Founded in 2012, Moonshine University is part of the Distilled Spirits Epicenter along with its sister company, Flavorman, an international custom beverage development company founded by David Dafoe. Together, the sister companies make up a beverage campus that houses a fully equipped distillery, state-of-the-art classroom, bottling line production facility, extensive sensory library and a 24,000-square foot beverage innovation laboratory. Moonshine University is the exclusive education provider of the Kentucky Distiller’s Association.