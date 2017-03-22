Sidney Frank Importing Company Announces Name Change To Mast-Jägermeister US

Corporate rebranding follows 2015 acquisition by Mast-Jägermeister SE

New Rochelle, N.Y. – Sidney Frank Importing Company, Inc. (SFIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mast-Jägermeister SE, today announced it will operate under the name Mast-Jägermeister US effective immediately. The name change marks a new era for Mast-Jägermeister SE in the United States after acquiring SFIC in August 2015.

Launched in 1972, SFIC served as the exclusive importer of Jägermeister in the United States and helped establish the brand as the nation’s No. 1 selling imported liqueur. Founder Sidney Frank is credited with fueling Jägermeister’s growth through creative, experiential marketing that capitalized on the liqueur’s newfound popularity in the 1980s. Among SFIC’s notable contributions are the introduction of the Jägerettes – the first promotional models in the spirits industry – and the revolutionary Jägermeister Tap Machine, which not only brought the brand out of the freezer and onto the bar, but also made Jägermeister the first-ever tapped spirit.

“Sidney Frank was a true innovator, transforming Jägermeister into a bold and powerful brand that became synonymous with the ultimate ice cold shot,” said Jeffrey Popkin, CEO of Mast-Jägermeister US. “We’re proud to continue his legacy of innovation and brand building under one name, as one family and one success story.”

The company employs approximately 180 people and has a network of distributors and brokers throughout the country.

“Mast-Jägermeister US plays a key role in fulfilling our brand promise to never stop hunting, innovating and creating new experiences for our fans,” said Michael Volke, Chief Executive Officer Mast-Jägermeister SE. “This is more than a name change; the team of Sidney Frank Importing Company has truly become a part of the brand family. As our number one global market the US is a significant factor for our recent successful growth in already over 120 markets.”

The announcement of Mast-Jägermeister US comes ahead of the company headquarters relocation from New Rochelle to White Plains, N.Y., where it will occupy a 30,000-square-foot office space at 10 Bank Street. The move is slated for completion in June 2017. Additionally, the company is developing plans to open a flagship brand experience office in Manhattan in 2018.

About Jägermeister

Introduced 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for “Master Hunter,” is the #1 selling imported liqueur in the United States. Ranked 8th by Impact International’s definitive Top 100 Premium Spirit Brands, this herbal liqueur is one of the most successful premium brands worldwide and available in 129 countries around the world. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister’s base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then “breathes” for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister’s legendary taste profile. Jägermeister Liqueur is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jagermeister US, New Rochelle, NY. Visitwww.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY