Tincup Unveils New Mountain Whiskey

NEW YORK — TINCUPÒ American Whiskey proudly introduces the newest expression in the family: TINCUPÒ 10. Marrying the pure, untamed flavor of TINCUP American Whiskey, with a full decade of oak barrel aging, TINCUPÒ 10 is a rugged mountain whiskey cut to proof with Rocky Mountain water. The perfect reward for any adventure, it best enjoyed after a day of conquering the great outdoors with friends.

Created by Jess Graber, an authentic mountain man with 40 years of whiskey-making experience, TINCUP 10 is a blend of rye, corn, and malted barley. Distilled in TINCUP’s classic style and aged for 10 years in American oak barrels with a #3 char, it is then cut with Rocky Mountain water for a smooth flavor profile.

“Distillers are always trying to design the best whiskey they can by refining their processes and developing new innovations,” said Jess Graber. “For TINCUP 10, we threw away the lab coats and put on our leather jackets. This whiskey is made only using time in the barrel and traditional whiskey-making methods.”

The TINCUP 10 bottle design mirrors its predecessor and features a rugged hexagonal bottle embossed with mountain references and a new black and red label. The signature TINCUP metal cap is also found atop the bottle, inspired by the tin cups used by miners in the old Rocky Mountain mining town Tin Cup, Colorado, from which the miners drank their whiskey after a hard day’s work.

Tasting Notes:

Color: Dark amber hue

Nose: Cinnamon, pine, honey, freshly cut grass

Palate: Sweet pepper, leather and raisins

Finish: Caramel and biscuits

TINCUP 10 is bottled at 42% ABV/84 proof (750ml) and is available nationwide for $54.99.

About TINCUP American Whiskey

TINCUP is a classic American whiskey with a bourbon-style profile. Using a blend of mid-western rye, corn and malted barley, the whiskey is aged in American white oak barrels and cut with Rocky Mountain water. TINCUP Whiskey takes its name from Tincup, CO, an old mining town set on the western slope of Colorado. It is named for the tin cups the resident workers drank their whiskey from following a day down in the depths of the Rocky Mountains. TINCUP seeks to celebrate these mining pioneers and the rugged spirit of the American West and salutes its heritage with its rugged hexagonal bottle embossed with mountain references. The whiskey was created by the true American mountain man, Jess Graber, who began distilling over 40 years ago after he was gifted a 10-gallon still. Graber ran a construction company, rode rodeo and volunteered as a firefighter before he created TINCUP, designed to be a celebration of the rugged spirit of the Colorado mountain lifestyle. TINCUP Whiskey is bottled at 42% ABV, and is available nationally with a suggested retail price of $28 for 750ml. To learn more, visit: http://www.tincupwhiskey.com/.