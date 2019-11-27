Baltimore Spirits Company Announces Annual Release of Limited Pechuga Spirit

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Spirits Company (BSC) today announced the release of their annual Asimina Pumila Pechuga spirit, scheduled for Saturday, November 23rd starting at noon at their distillery in Union Collective in Baltimore. The specialty liquor is described by the distillery as “a reverent nod to Mexican Pechugas and a love letter to Maryland terroir.”

Asimina Pumila Pechuga is a spin on a rare style of mezcal; an agave spirit made primarily in Mexico. BSC takes their own smoked apple brandy and introduces locally foraged paw paws, persimmons, and black walnuts in a copper-pot still, then hangs a whole Maryland-cured country ham hung right in the middle to undergo an extended distillation process. The local fruits, nuts, and meat infuse the spirit into a one-of-a-kind drinking experience for special occasions. Due to Maryland’s very limited paw paw season, it can only be produced once a year.

“The Pechuga spirit has one of the most passionate followings of anything we do,” said Baltimore Spirits Company co-founder and CEO Max Lents. “We’ve sold out of the 2018 bottles, so our 2019 expression is right on time. We know some people that have been anxiously awaiting it, even across the country.”

Asimina Pumila Pechuga is 108 proof and available at Baltimore Spirit Company’s tasting room in the Union Collective for $59.99, as well as in retail liquor stores in Maryland, California, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. For more information, visit baltimorespiritsco.com.

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO) and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co® distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus, and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower® Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight® Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila® Smoked Apple Brandy, and Baltamaro®, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee and Szechuan Amaro. For additional information visitbaltimorespiritsco.com.