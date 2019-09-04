Harrogate Tipple to Launch Official Downton Abbey Gin and Whiskey Range

LONDON— Harrogate Tipple, an independent UK craft distillery which is part owned by renowned master distiller Tom Nichol, will be producing a new officially licensed spirits range inspired by the television phenomenon Downton Abbey, which was produced by Carnival Films and MASTERPIECE.

The official Downton Abbey gin (43% ABV) and whiskey (40% ABV) range will be produced in limited batches for sale in the UK and North America ahead of the forthcoming motion picture premiere in September 2019.

Nichol, who has created globally famous drinks recipes including Tanqueray Ten, has developed the gin and scotch whiskey at the North Yorkshire distillery that is located between the Northern England towns of Ripon, York and Harrogate, home to the fictional Downton Abbey Estate.

“We are excited to bring Downton Abbey to life for fans of the series with a range of authentic, high quality spirits that evokes the flavours and style of the show’s post-Edwardian era,” said Steven Green of Harrogate Tipple.

“We are the only distillery in the fictional Downton Abbey region, and we also have an ethos of super-local provenance and a ‘quality first’ approach to distilling that Tom’s half a century of experience brings to all our products.”

Harrogate Tipple obtains many of its botanicals from the gardens and Victorian hothouse of the 750-year old Ripley Castle Estate in North Yorkshire where the craft spirits distillery is based, which already produces the Harrogate Gin and Harrogate Rum range of small batch, hand crafted spirits.

Using botanicals and ingredients hand-selected to evoke the era of Downton, the premium gin with ginger, lime and rose water has been small batch distilled for export globally. Both the premium whiskey and gin are made using Harrogate Spring Water, renowned for its quality and served in venues around the world.

Limited batches are currently being produced in 700ml and 750ml bottles for the UK and US markets, where leading New York importer MHW has been appointed as importer to secure stockists in the USA ahead of the movie launch.

“We’ve already secured stockists that will see the products available shortly in US major markets. The products are being hand distilled in small batches and bottled here in Yorkshire, with Yorkshire spring water and botanicals, and that makes this a really authentic Downton Abbey range,” added Mr Green.

Both products will be priced at £35 each in the UK and US $49.99 in the US.