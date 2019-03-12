Mythology Distillery and Teakoe Tea Launch Chatter Wolf Slopeside Vodka

DENVER— Teakoe Tea and Mythology Distillery are proud and honored to announce the release of their Colorado Crafters Collaboration. Combining the seasonal flavors of Teakoe’s Slopeside Spiced Plum with Mythology’s Chatter Wolf Rye Vodka, they have created something very special and rare.

Only 100 bottles of this limited release are available for purchase at Mythology’s tasting room and once they are sold out they cannot say for certain whether it will ever return to be seen again. The official release was Wednesday, March 6 at Mythology Distillery and Collaboration bottles are available at select local retailers after the event until they are sold out.

About Teakoe Tea Supply Co.

Teakoe is a Denver, Colorado based tea manufacturer of sustainably sourced whole leaf, chai and ready-to-drink iced teas. Founded in 2009, Teakoe debuted at Colorado local farmers markets and eventually created foodservice & hospitality programs for a number of reputable groups including: Troy Guard’s concepts, Mad Greens & Four Seasons Hotels (just to name a few!). Teakoe’s product lines include: Commercial foodservice tea programs (hot & iced) for the hospitality industry available nationwide, brew-at-home collection of Craft Iced Teas available at Rocky Mountain regional Safeway, King Soopers, Sprouts & Whole Foods Markets among other specialty markets. Most recently they launched a retail collection of ready-to-drink canned iced teas now available across the Colorado front range and at local Whole Foods locations.

The passionate team is actively growing the brand and is eager to pair their passion for tea with your purpose. For more information, visit teakoe.com, teakoebarrelbrewed.com and on instagram @TeakoeTea.