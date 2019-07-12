ONE ROQ Vodka Announces Distribution Agreement with MHW, Ltd.

BUFFALO, N.Y.— ONE ROQ Spirits, architects of internationally award-winning American premium vodka, ONE ROQ, this past spring announced a critical agreement with MHW, Ltd., a global beverage alcohol importer and distributor with licenses dating back to the 1930’s in the United States. The agreement will allow ONE ROQ to utilize MHW’s unique direct to retail and wholesale model to launch and operate its highly differentiated sales & marketing plan. Ancillary partners in this Agreement are with Bevstrat, an award-winning sales & marketing firm servicing the beverage alcohol industry.

“After thoughtful consideration towards our options, we are pleased to announce that we have solidified agreements with MHW Ltd., a specialized National wholesale, logistics, and compliance management company with eight decades of operating history within the US beverage alcohol market,” stated Green, founder & CEO of ONE ROQ. “Partnering with MHW, in addition to its ancillary sales & marketing partner BevStrat, will provide ONE ROQ coveted access to key retail battling grounds within the US market,” added Green.

ONE ROQ’s innovative marketing and brand strategies are built specifically to traverse common challenges that are typical of working with more traditional wholesalers that are looking after portfolios of brands. ONE ROQ’s model allows them to control their brand sales & marketing activity nearly exclusively through its technology and club platform, without going outside the rules of the Federally regulated 3-Tier System. “While our initial marketing focus will be with high-consumption beverage states such as New York, Florida and California, our partnership with MHW is also intended to provide access to a network of additional partners that will allow access to an increased number of markets throughout North America over the next 24 to 48 months to serve our Members,” states Green. “The goal is full distribution coverage to optimize the platform we are building to achieve material success for the brand, the company and our Member-shareholders,” Green continued.

ONE ROQ Spirits is the producer of ONE ROQ Vodka and Club (ORVC)

In a market replete with “me-too” brands, ONE ROQ stands apart as an authentic spirit offering consumers with discerning standards, a spirit of extraordinary quality and reward. By Joining the Club, Members receive:

Membership Units (equity shares) in the Company

A Vote in Company decision making

24/7 Ordering & Gifting Concierge services

Personalized Lifestyle Content

VIP Access to future Company events

A future Dividend in profitable years

Upside Potential via a future targeted IPO or brand sale.

And more…

For more information, visit ONEROQClub.com.