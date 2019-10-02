Tamworth Distilling Launches Graverobber Limited-Edition Rye Whiskey

TAMWORTH, N.H.– This October, Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile, known for their boundary pushing use of ingredients and one-of-a-kind spirits, introduces a chilling new release: a spirit with a spirit, and a liquid so sinisterly delicious, it could only be called, Graverobber. The 90-proof three-year-old rye whiskey’s essence is that of the underworld, with a unique flavor profile sourced from the colonial era maple whose roots twist and grow throughout the unmarked gravesite of Great Hill Farm. Historically taboo across New England, tapping a graveyard maple has long been feared for risk of disturbing the dead. The placard adorning the small cemetery just down the road from the distillery reads “Here lies early settlers, their names may be forgotten, but their souls are registered in heaven” and dates back to the mid-1700’s. Spicy, yet sweet, evil, yet divine, Tamworth Distilling invites you to the Blair Whiskey Project – do you dare?

Laid to rest for three years, Graverobber Unholy Rye takes on a layered profile full of charred oak and burnt sugar. Blended with sinister cemetery syrup, with aromas of cinnamon and dried orange peel, the exhale is followed by the sensation of rye cracker. The taste is full bodied; however, the sweet yet unholy maple soothes the burn from the peppery rye and gives way to a warm, long finish that channels the dead and creates a dangerously drinkable intoxicant.

Available for national pre-order at Warehouse Wine and Spirits on September 10, 2019, Graverobber Unholy Rye will hit shelves at Tamworth Distilling and Art in the Age Philadelphia on September 16th, 2019. Retailing for $65, this limited-edition rye whiskey is not for the faint of heart.

Throwing caution and consequence to the wind, Tamworth Distilling again pushes the boundaries of ingredient use and challenges those bold enough to handle the underworld in every sip of Graverobber. For more information on Tamworth Distilling or Graverobber Rye Whiskey, please visit tamworthdistilling.com and follow us on Instagram @TamworthDistilling.

About Tamworth Distilling

Since the turn of the 20th century, Tamworth, New Hampshire has been a haven for artists, writers, thinkers and innovators ­– from Henry James and E.E. Cummings to President Cleveland. We found that this small town at the foot of the White Mountains is the perfect place to do some innovating of our own. Welcome to Tamworth Distilling: Our story is as old as America, planting our flag in the heart of a historic New Hampshire village. We’ve set up our distillery in accordance to the land around us, not against it. What we take, we give back. And what we have, we give to you. Taking a cue from the 19th century Transcendentalists of New England, we pull our inspiration from our atmosphere around us. Our recipes are born from the crops we grow, and the histories buried in the soil below.