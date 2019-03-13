Templeton Rye and Hardenberg Wilthen Announce German Distribution Partnership

NORTEN-HARDENBERG, Germany— Templeton Rye Spirits has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Hardenberg-Wilthen AG for the distribution of the Templeton Rye American Whiskey Portfolio in Germany. Under the agreement Templeton Rye will be represented and distributed exclusively in Germany by Hardenberg and will enter this market for the first time.

Shane Fitzharris, executive VP of global sales said: “We are very excited to enter the German market with Templeton and start working with such a strong partner as Hardenberg-Wilthen. American whiskey is experiencing strong growth among German consumers and with our exclusive partnership with Hardenberg-Wilthen now in place, we believe that together we are perfectly positioned to drive the category even further through the Templeton brand.”

Templeton Rye’s latest distribution agreement comes off the back of the official opening of the state-of-the-art Templeton Distillery in Iowa in August 2018 coupled with the successful launch of the premium American whiskey brand into International and EU markets where the brand has now entered 20 export markets in just under a year.

“We are delighted to take such a strong brand and great product in a growing category. Especially in on-trade we see an uplift of Rye whiskey due to interest of consumers to different whiskey taste notes and premium brands. We believe in a strong and successful partnership to implement Templeton as THE Rye Whiskey in the German market,” said Marc Kerger, director, marketing and on-trade sales at Hardenberg Wilthen.

About Hardenberg Wilthen

Hardenberg-Wilthen AG is a family business in Lower Saxony with headquarters in Nörten-Hardenberg and branches in Wilthen and Mainz. Founded around 1700, Hardenberg-Wilthen AG is one of the largest manufacturers of branded spirits in Germany. The portfolio includes well-known German spirits brands from its own production as well as internationally established and successful premium spirits in food retailing and gastronomy. The range covers all key spirits categories: Brandy, gin, grain brandies, herbal liqueurs, liqueurs, rum, vodka and whiskey. The trademarks of Hardenberg-Wilthen AG: HARDENBERG, Hardenberg Korn, Kleiner Keiler, Schwartzhog, VON HALLERS GIN, WILTHENER, Wilthener Gebirgskräuter, Wilthener Goldkrone, Original Danziger Goldwasser, MIAMÉE, Original Lehment Rostocker, Sambalita, Cask Grande, Antica Sambuca, Baikal Vodka, BLOOM, Feeney’s, Fluère, Greenall’s, MARAMA, Opihr, Relicario, Ron Varadero, The Dubliner Irish Whiskey, Templeton Rye, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Trojka.

About Templeton Rye

Templeton Rye Whiskey tracks back to the early 1920s when residents of the small town of Templeton distilled a much sought-after rye whiskey. That bootlegging enterprise, forced underground during the Prohibition era, nonetheless flourished during that period and the famous “Templeton Rye” becoming legendary. Re-introduced in 2006 the current Templeton Rye whiskey portfolio remains inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of the original bootleggers. On August 7, 2018, Templeton Rye Spirits, LLC marked the beginning of a new chapter, highlighting a rich history with the community they call home with the opening of the Templeton Whiskey Distillery, a 34,500 square-foot distillery, visitor center and museum in Templeton, Iowa. A $35 million project and a significant investment in the community of Templeton. In 2018 the brand also implemented a global roll out of the portfolio and has entered 20 International export markets in just under 12 months.