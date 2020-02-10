James Bay Distillers Releases Cadboro Chocolate Flavored Whisky

James Bay Distillers Ltd. announced today its release of Cadboro Chocolate Flavored Whisky, an infusion of organic, sustainable and traceable cacao in its 80-proof Canadian whisky. The whisky is available at the distillery located at the south end of Paine Field, in Everett, Wash. Cadboro Whisky is the company’s third release, and its second whisky. James Bay Distillers currently ships to many states via FedEx and internationally via DHL.

The name Cadboro recalls the historic Hudsons’ Bay Company trading ship, the schooner Cadboro, once famous throughout Puget Sound from Olympia and Fort Nisqually to Seattle, and to Vancouver and Victoria in British Columbia. For the Cadboro whisky, the company uses organic cacao traceable to the farms in Ecuador where it is grown. Tasting notes include caramel, a medium sweet and lasting chocolate with dried stone fruit at mid-palate and a honey finish.

James Bay Distillers also produces gold-medal award winning Galloping Goose Premium Canadian Whisky and Lochside Summer Gin No. 5, for which they use a cold-infusion of orange blossom, organic kumquat, mandarin and tangerine.

The company’s first release in its planned series of Gintrigue Gin, a barrel-finished gin held in both bourbon and cognac barrels, is scheduled for late Spring 2020.

The distillery is located at 3101 111th Street SW, Suite B, Everett, WA 98204 — between the south end of Paine Field’s two runways which service United and Alaska Airlines. The company is in search of wholesale and retail distributors.

The distillery is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 12 noon-5 p.m. Other hours by appointment.

