Spa Girl Cocktails Closes $2.5M Seed Round

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Spa Girl Cocktails, Inc. (“Spa Girl Cocktails” or “the Company”), the 100% plant-based, better-for-you, premium vodka cocktail, announces the closing of a $2.5M seed financing round. Spa Girl Cocktails creates, manufactures and distributes premium vodka-crafted cocktails infused with all-natural flavors through multiple retailers in the western United States, including a recently announced expansion into Whole Foods, Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres, and Total Wine & More.

Under the leadership of Alisa Marie Beyer, CEO, Spa Girl Cocktails, Inc. acquired the brand and business from its original founder, Karen Haines, in October 2019. A proven entrepreneur who has successfully grown and sold five companies, Alisa Marie Beyer is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of and experience in effectively creating products specifically for women. After acquiring the Spa Girl Cocktails brand and business, the Company is now focused on driving growth by leveraging an exclusive distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, accelerating sales on the West Coast of the United States and establishing scalable and efficient operations.

With clean, plant-based formulas that are low in sugar, carbs and calories and free of artificial flavors, sweeteners and colors, Spa Girl Cocktails is positioned to become a category leader in the ready-to-drink alcohol marketplace. Funds from its recent financing round will be used to ramp up production, launch new flavors, enhance existing marketing platforms and continue to build out the brand’s core team.

In an interview from her office in San Diego, Ms. Beyer stated, “We are excited to begin our first step in activating our strategy of accelerated growth in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. This funding round allows us to bring focus, resource support and the leadership talent necessary to scale our growth. We are bullish on the emerging ‘better-for-you movement’ in vodka and continued consumer interest in health and well-being, and no spirit brand is as perfectly suited to meet this consumer trend as Spa Girl Cocktails.”

Barkley J. Stuart, executive vice president of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, said, “Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits is excited to be the exclusive distributor for Spa Girl Cocktails, not just because it is a great product, but because we believe the industry is stronger with more women driving change and growth for us all.”

As the only low-calorie, low-sugar, vegan, gluten-free, high-proof cocktail in the exploding vodka-spirits market that is also 100% plant-based, Spa Girl Cocktails is poised to take a dominant place within the vodka category, particularly the ready-to-drink vertical, which is currently overwhelmed with sugary, overly sweet offerings that the Company does not believe align with consumer trends and lifestyle choices. In 2018, the mixed drinks (ready-to-drink, malt beverages and pre-mixed cocktails) category was the most buoyant segment within U.S. alcohol segment with a 6.1% increase, and the ready-to-drink spirit-based cocktail category grew by 40.7% in 2018(1). Spa Girl Cocktails is capitalizing on this growing market and is poised to become a global powerhouse brand within 24 months.

“I chose to enter the beverage alcohol industry not only because I was completely wowed by Spa Girl Cocktails when first introduced, but because I believe women are underserved consumers across the total alcoholic beverage industry—even though they account for nearly half of the category’s total consumer base. Spa Girl Cocktails is an emerging brand with a product technology that represents the future, not the past, of the alcoholic beverage industry. It’s time for women to make their mark in premium spirits,” stated Beyer.

(1) [Include citation for the status of the U.S. alcohol segment]

About Spa Girl Cocktails, Inc.

Say goodbye to complicated recipes, expensive mixers and sugary, artificial, overly flavored cocktails—and say hello to cleaner, healthier, better-for-you cocktails that are insanely delicious. Our 100% plant-based, ready-to-craft vodkas are low-calorie, low-sugar, low-carb, gluten-free and vegan, and they contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. At 33 proof, this “better buzz” is sure to be the healthier, tastier indulgence her cocktail shaker has been waiting for.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical information, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the company and its business, including statements concerning the company’s strategic plans, potential market size for its products and services and business performance projections and objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “scheduled,” “should,” “will,” (or the negative of such terms) and similar expressions herein are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company which, although believed to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Therefore, reliance should not be placed upon such estimates and statements. No assurance can be given that any such estimates or statements will be realized, and it is likely that actual results will differ materially from those described by such forward-looking statements.

For More Information:

https://www.spagirlcocktails.com