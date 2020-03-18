Well Launches Sparkling Vodka Beverage

CALGARY, Alberta, Canada— Get ready to get real. Well recognized white space in the read-to-drink spirits category: there was a lack of spirits that can actually be better for you…

[Cue Well Infused]

Freshly pressed Organic lemon juice + Organic hibiscus + Organic agave + filtered water + Organic vodka.

Well Infused is Canada’s first Organic vodka beverage made with fresh and real inputs. We use only the highest quality and freshest inputs in our beverages which is why Well Infused is certified Organic.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, “natural flavors” are: substances that impart flavors that have been derived from a plant or animal source, may be claimed to be “natural.”

[Picture flavor droplets dropped into your beverages from chemical dropper bottles]

We live in a world filled with beverages made from such “natural flavors.”

It’s time to get real.

This locally fresh-pressed hibiscus infused (with Organic vodka) lemonade is truly one-of-a-kind with an outstanding mouthfeel, refreshing taste and stunningly beautiful colour.

In a sea of vodka sodas, seltzers and cocktails come Well Infused…a FRESH and REAL sparkling vodka beverage. An Exciting REAL beverage for you!

