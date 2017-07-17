Abelei Flavors Adds New Facility Expansion

(North Aurora, IL; July 13, 2017) – Abelei Flavors, an international provider of a wide range of liquid- and powder-based flavors for food, beverage, confectionary, and pharmaceutical applications, announced today that it is developing a new phased renovation and expansion at its North Aurora, Illinois headquarters facility. The project will include a 20,000 +/- SF addition, as well as renovations to the existing building, to accommodate an increase in production capacity for the thriving family-owned business. This initiative, expected to be completed in the second half of 2018, is also anticipated to result in additional job opportunities. (Number and type of jobs, and additional details, will be released later this year.)

“Abelei Flavors is committed to providing our very loyal customers with the best service possible,” said Shelley Henderson, Principal/Operations Manager for Abelei Flavors. “This expansion will position Abelei to continue to meet our customers’ demand for great flavors delivered rapidly.”

Abelei Flavors is working with Cincinnati-based Hixson Architecture & Engineering, a national leader in the design of food and beverage manufacturing and R&D facilities, for this project.

About Abelei

Established in 1981, Abelei Flavors provides world-class customer care as a dedicated flavor supplier for food, beverage, confectionary, and pharmaceutical applications. Visit our website at www.abelei.com to view our complete flavors list, contact us for samples, place an order, or inquire about product development inquiries.

About Hixson

Hixson is an award-winning architecture, engineering and interior design firm specializing in projects for food, beverage and R&D facilities, corporate offices, retail

projects. Listed as one of the top A&E firms in North America, Hixson delivers insight and advocacy leading to intelligent project execution through 16 integrated technical disciplines. To learn more, please visit www.hixson-inc.com.