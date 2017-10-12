CAIF Expands Operations in the Americas

For botanical extracts, fruits & vegetable powders and flavors originating in Latin America, Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors (CAIF) works in the distribution and commercialization of raw materials for the dietary supplement, beverage, functional food and sports nutrition industries in countries including Brazil, United States, Germany, Canada, France, South Korea and United Kingdom. The company’s leadership has more than 20 years of experience in the market, and in less than two years since its inception, the company estimates an annual sales volume of approximately $4.5 million by year end 2017.

The idea is to grow even more. Part of this strategy is due to the partnership signed this year with Duas Rodas, Latin America’s leading manufacturer of flavors, botanical extracts, and fruits and vegetal powders, to increase the participation of the group’s products in the United States and Canada, where CAIF has greater penetration. This collaboration represents a strategic move for both companies, making possible the supply of a great variety of high quality food ingredients.

“We are focused on the task of increasing the promotion of these ingredients from Brazil and Latin America to help local companies to increase their representation abroad. Our role is to act as an entry portal for safe access to the different ingredients, and be a trustworthy link between producers and consumers throughout the world,” said Cesar Fernandes, CAIF’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“The competitive differential is to have a superior product in terms of quality and technological content,” continued Fernandes. We work with the concept of troubleshooting, focused on finding solutions for our customers, especially with regard to natural products that combine flavor and functionality, with a scientific basis, for the promotion of health and well-being.”

“Like any major company in the field, we can deliver the required demand with quality, high technology and speed. But being a small and growing company, we pay special attention to each customer’s need, with efficiency and customized services,” added Fernandes.

Products

CAIF’s portfolio includes several products — such as botanical extracts, fruits & vegetables, flavors, chocolates, condiments, seasonings and additives.

“We offer Brazilian classic ingredients, such as acerola, açaí, mate and guarana, as well as a variety of innovating products such as cherry coffee pulp (cascara) and more complex technological solutions including flavor modulators, and sugar and sodium reducers that are seeing increased market demand,” said Fernandes.

“For the next few years, CAIF’s main efforts will concentrate on the flavors market.” adds Fernandes. “The plan is to expand the supply of raw materials to further strengthen our leadership as providers of new raw materials from the continent. The competitive differential is to have a superior product in terms of quality and technological content”.

“We have the knowledge to select and qualify various raw materials, and a deep familiarity with Latin American products through constant research on applications and benefits of these raw materials, as well as high technology and quality in processing,” explains CAIF’s CEO.