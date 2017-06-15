HPP Service Provider Secures Largest Capacity in U.S. with Addition of New Machine

BUENA PARK, CA (June 6, 2017) — True Fresh HPP, a food innovation solutions provider, has secured their position as a thought leader in the HPP technology division by purchasing a fourth Hyperbaric 525 HPP machine in their Southern California facility. With the addition of this cost-efficient, high-capacity HPP machine, True Fresh HPP has the largest capacity of HPP tolling services under one roof in North America with an annual capacity of 100,000,000 lbs.

Located near the Los Angeles shipping ports, the Inland Empire and Vernon’s co-packer district, the high-capacity facility focuses on the West Coast and with the expanded capacity of a fourth machine can now more robustly service large volume customers within the food industry.

“There is a shift from shelf stable center store assortments to Refrigerated Fresh offerings sold in the perimeter of the Store. This shift is a result of the changes in: How we get our Information and the tipping of buying power from the baby boomers to the Millennials,” as stated by Alan True CEO & Founder

High Pressure Processing, or HPP, works by using extreme water pressure to safely kill pathogens and extend food’s shelf-life by up to 10x, while preserving all nutrients and minerals that may be lost using traditional pasteurization processes. HPP machines pressurize products in their original packaging up to 87,000 psi, which is equivalent to six times the pressure found in the deep ocean, in just a few minutes.

“We are enabling food to ship without preservatives and additives, to be Safe throughout Distribution and to Stay Fresh Longer” said Randy Wall, Operations Manager.

In addition to providing state-of-the-art tolling services, True Fresh HPP also offers product development, packaging, packing and labeling services, as well as frozen storage and supply chain and logistics services. True Fresh’s Test Kitchen, in conjunction with research and development experts, also helps food industry experts develop their products from original concept to the shelves of the store.

About True Fresh HPP

True Fresh HPP was founded by visionary, Alan True, Headquartered in Southern California, the Hiperbaric 525 machines are located in a 60,000 square foot cold storage facility in Buena Park, California. True Fresh HPP is also USDA, FDA, Organic Certified and BBC accredited.