KHS Releases Innoket Roland 40 Compact Labeler

Dortmund (July 20, 2017) – With the Innoket Roland 40 the KHS Group is launching a compact labeler to market. The machine will be premiered at this year’s drinktec trade show in Munich, Germany. The KHS Innoket Neo’s little brother has a capacity of 2,500 to 25,000 bottles per hour and is thus specifically tailored to the requirements of craft breweries and spirits bottlers. The Innoket Roland 40 can be fitted with various labeling stations and is characterized by its ease of use and the accustomed high standard of quality offered by KHS.

“The new machine is specially geared towards lines with a smaller output,” explains Cornelius Adolf, labeling product manager at KHS. During development particular attention was paid to simple operation and a high degree of economy. The table machine is not only of interest to craft breweries but also to companies in the food and non-food industries, such as manufacturers of canned food, pet food or shampoo.

In its standard version the Innoket Roland 40 comes with two cold glue stations. This allows shoulder and neck labels to be applied at two levels by the first station, for instance, with the second station affixing back labels to the bottles. Alternatively, self-adhesive stations, a combination of cold glue and self-adhesive technology and hot melt labeling processes can be used.

Proven Components from the High-Capacity Range

Inside the Innoket Roland 40 are countless quality-determining components taken from the established high-performance KHS Innoket Neo labeling machine. These include the carousel, infeed and discharge stars, folding doors, installation and format parts and guides and on the cold glue station the gripper cylinder and label magazine. The servo feed screw found on the Innoket Neo has also been applied and integrated here, permitting gentle bottle stops.

Plenty of Upwards Scope

The new KHS development also provides many different opportunities for extension, enabling individual labeling tasks to be realized. It is possible, for example, to equip the Innoket Roland 40 with the KHS VarioDrive electronic bottle plate control system. Other options include mechanical alignment by side or base notch or swing-top closure in the infeed star and the fitting of traveling applicators, the latter used for cap or lid labels. L- and U-shaped labels – such as for the tax revenue stamps on spirits bottles – can also be labeled and rolled on. Optional sensors check for the presence of labels at certain points, for example in the label magazine or on the gluing roller, and for other factors such as broken bottles. With its many expansion options the KHS Innoket Roland 40 is thus perfectly suited to cater for all requirements in the small capacity range.

