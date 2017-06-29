Prinova Acquires Lycored’s U.K. and China-based Premix Manufacturing Locations

Carol Stream, IL (June 26, 2017) — Prinova today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Israeli-based Lycored’s China and United Kingdom Premix operations.

Prinova is a global supplier of ingredients, flavors, blending and contract manufacturing solutions for the food, beverage and nutrition industries. Prinova holds strategic stocks in numerous distribution centers around the world to ensure continuity of supply and is the leading global supplier of Vitamin C, B and food grade Amino Acids.

“Prinova has made substantial investments in our North American premix operations and supplies a wide variety of dry and liquid nutrient and flavor premix blends in the U.S. and internationally,” said Don Thorp, President, Prinova. “The addition of these premix capabilities gives Prinova the ability to extend these offerings on a global basis, customized to the needs of the regional markets.”

The Lycored facilities in China and the United Kingdom have been supplying leading international food companies with premixes to fortify their products with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. These premixes address the cereal, beverage, dairy, infant formulation, and other premix categories, reflecting the ability to deliver product solutions to the entire range of premix markets.

“This acquisition gives Prinova a global footprint with six manufacturing sites around the world located on three different continents,” Thorp said.

“Prinova is incredibly excited about this acquisition. We now feel very confident we can supply our customers worldwide,” said David York, CFO, Prinova.

According to York, as part of the agreement Prinova will retain all Lycored’s employees in China and the United Kingdom.

About Prinova

Since 1978, Prinova has been a leader in providing high-quality ingredients, flavors and value-added nutrient fortification products to the global food, feed and wellness industries. Prinova holds strategic stocks in numerous distribution centers around the world to ensure continuity of supply and is the leading global supplier of Vitamin C, B and food grade Amino Acids. The company also has a team of application and technical specialists and certified flavorists to help customers develop, improve, and enhance the taste and function of their products. Prinova’s facilities are BRC certified. The company’s main corporate office is in Carol Stream, Illinois with the European head office in the United Kingdom. Additional regional offices are located throughout the United States as well as global sales associates in Mexico, Spain, Germany, Belgium, France, Turkey and China.

For more information, visit www.prinovausa.com.

About Lycored

Committed to ‘Cultivating Wellness’, Lycored, part of Adama Group, is an international company at the forefront of unearthing and combining nature’s nutrition potential with cutting edge science to develop natural ingredients and products. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products.

For more information, visit www.lycored.com.