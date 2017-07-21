Sacmi Beverage Names New General Manager

Alessandro Paini is the new General Manager of Sacmi Beverage, the company Division that, since 2009, has covered all areas concerning the design and manufacture of machines and complete plants for beverage packaging. A mechanical engineer – and previously a key figure in a leading international Group that designs in-PET liquid packaging solutions – Mr. Paini has extensive Product Management experience, his past duties ranging from coordination of R&D and global product portfolio management to development and implementation of new sales strategies.

The new Sacmi Beverage General Manager takes over from Vezio Bernardi, who led the Division for nearly five years. During that time the Division strengthened its role as global partner to the industry (thanks to a far-sighted policy of horizontal and vertical integration among Sacmi Group providers of packaging-beverage solutions) while exploring new business avenues, as exemplified by the recent takeover of Defranceschi Italia, intended to ensure solid, all-round Group positioning in the wine-making sector.

With the arrival of Alessandro Paini, who officially took over as head of the Beverage Division on Monday 10th July 2017, Vezio Bernardi now moves on to head Sacmi’s other packaging ‘pillar’, the Closures & Containers Division; the latter, via which the Sacmi Group is the world’s leading provider of beverage closure manufacturing machines, is ever-more focused on integrating the various stages of container production, from preform to bottle.

Also facing a new challenge is Giuseppe Lesce. Currently General Manager of the Closures&Containers Division, Mr. Lesce shall soon be taking over as General Manager of the newly-formed Customer Services Division, a unit that Sacmi has established to coordinate the SACMI network and develop aftermarket services for all Group businesses and Divisions. The challenge is to link the various Business Units by supplying excellent training, technical assistance, spare parts, overhauls and maintenance engineering and, more generally, comprehensive customer care services that also focus on Industry 4.0.