SIG Releases Aseptic Pack Linked to Plant-Based Renewable Material

(July, 2017) — SIG has developed the world’s first aseptic carton pack with a clear link to 100% plant-based renewable materials – a value-added solution that meets the demands of the industry and today’s consumer expectations.

There are many global drivers that are shaping the food and beverage industry today. Two main factors which consumers are demanding are environmentally-friendly products and packaging that is sustainable. Markus Boehm, Chief Market Officer at SIG Combibloc: “Sales of consumer goods from brands with a demonstrated commitment to sustainability are growing much stronger than those without. These factors have been focal points for developing our SIGNATURE PACK. This is an important milestone in aseptic carton packaging, and we’re proud to present a genuine global innovation catering to these consumer needs.”

The SIGNATURE PACK drives the replacement of conventional plastics from fossil fuels with certified and sustainable plant-based polymer materials. The polymers used for laminating the paperboard and for making the spout originate from renewable European wood sources and are certified according to ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) or CMS 71 (TÜV SÜD certification standard), respectively, via a mass balance system. This means that for the polymers used in the SIGNATURE PACK, an equivalent amount of bio-based feedstock went into the manufacturing of the polymers.

Ace Fung, Global Product Manager at SIG Combibloc: “Developing an aseptic carton pack fully linked to renewable plant materials is quite a challenge. Aseptic packages, where the product can be stored without refrigeration over a long period, have higher barrier requirements than chilled packages”.

The SIGNATURE PACK solution is an important step on SIG’s net-positive journey. The company is focusing on three core areas in which it can do the most for society and the environment. Responsibility is at the center of this – dictating how SIG runs the company, sources its materials, and manufactures its products. Markus Boehm: “We want to offer the most sustainable packaging solutions available in the market. Carton packs from SIG are already composed of up to 82% wood, a renewable resource. The SIGNATURE PACK is a logical next step towards replacing fossil fuel-based materials by renewable plant-based ones. We’ve achieved a new landmark on our Way Beyond Good, and can offer our customers and the world’s consumers this more sustainable, innovative solution which better cares for the environment. It’s another world first by SIG.”

SIG Combibloc (FSCTM trademark licence code: FSCTM C020428) is one of the world’s leading solution providers for the food and beverage industry within the field of carton packs and filling technology. In 2016 the company achieved a turnover of 1,724 million Euro with more than 5,000 employees.