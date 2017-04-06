Tetra Pak: Smaller Packs to Capture Growth

DENTON, TX (April 4, 2017) – Tetra Pak has extended its leadership in the fast growing on-the-go beverage market with two new portion size packages, the Tetra Prisma® Aseptic 200 and 250 Edge with DreamCap™ 26.

Building on the success of the stylish Tetra Prisma Aseptic 330 ml with DreamCap, the new packages offer consumers smaller size options with the same re-sealable one-step closure for an optimized drinking experience.

More than 40% of global consumers are snacking while on-the-go at least once a week1, with fortified milk, drinking yogurt and energy drinks among their favorite choices. Yet for some, a portion size of 330 ml or more may simply make them feel too full. This means huge market potential for portion packages under 250 mL, worldwide demand for which is anticipated to grow to 72 billion liters by 2019, up 10% from current volumes, according to Tetra Pak studies.

“Our customers need packaging solutions that can help them capture opportunities and maximize growth. Bringing two new packages to join the highly successful Tetra Prisma Aseptic 330 mL DreamCap is our latest answer to help them exploit the huge potential of the on-the-go market. We are very pleased to have already seen success with the early adopter customers,” Charles Brand, Executive Vice President Product Management and Commercial Operations at Tetra Pak said.

“As a co-packing solution provider for many brands, we have seen a growing interest among our customers for Tetra Prisma Aseptic DreamCap portion packages in recent years, said Ken Haubein, President of Jasper Product. “Having more size options offers even greater opportunity to differentiate within the highly competitive flavored milk and beverage market in the U.S.”

The Tetra Prisma Aseptic 200 and 250 Edge with DreamCap 26 aim to mirror the success of the multi-award-winning Tetra Prisma Aseptic 330 ml DreamCap which, since its launch, has become the portion pack of choice for more than 100 customers and more than 340 brands worldwide.

For more information about the new Tetra Prisma Aseptic 200 and 250 Edge packages with DreamCap 26, and the wider Tetra Prisma Aseptic product family, please see: http://www.tetrapak.com/us/packaging/tetra-prisma-aseptic.