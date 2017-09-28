Universal Pasteurization and Universal Cold Storage Company Becomes Universal Pure

VILLA RICA, Ga. (Sept. 28, 2017) – The nation’s largest provider of high pressure processing (HPP) and cold storage services formerly known as Universal Pasteurization and Universal Cold Storage announces it has changed to a new name, Universal Pure, to reflect its long-term commitment to advancing the safety and quality of foods and beverages. The company will continue to provide HPP processing, cold storage and all of the same pre-HPP and post-HPP value-added services that help companies safely bring longer-lasting, cleaner-label products to market.

With the updated name, the company introduces a fresh, new visual mark and enhanced online presence at www.universalpure.com. The new website is designed to serve as a hub of information about HPP, the cold chain and other relevant research, data and perspectives.

“HPP is more than another step along the cold chain, and we felt it was important that our visual identity reflect our larger passion for healthier foods and beverages characterized by safety, integrity and sustainability,” said Mark A. Duffy, CEO of Universal Pure.

HPP has gained favor with food safety and quality assurance professionals for its ability to inactivate pathogens and spoilage organisms while preserving taste and nutritional content. By using pressure instead of chemicals or heat, the processing method has gained popularity, enabling many cleaner-label products that today’s consumers desire.

“The use of HPP is growing, yet a lack of understanding around the technology continues to be an opportunity to accelerate adoption,” said Duffy. “At Universal Pure, we are taking a leadership role as a ready resource for the market to learn more about when, where and how the technology can best be utilized.”

Universal Pure will demonstrate its educational commitment at the second annual HPP Summit from October 2 – 4, 2017 at the Atlanta Marriott Buckhead Hotel and Conference Center. Featuring leading food and beverage manufacturers, retailers, food service companies and other industry experts, the conference will cover HPP best practices, how to navigate HPP and the regulatory system; how HPP affects decision-making at the retail level; and what to consider when evaluating the benefits of outsourcing HPP services. Individuals interested can sign up to attend at the HPP Summit registration page.

About Universal Pure, LLC

Headquartered in Villa Rica, Ga., Universal Pure, LLC (www.universalpure.com) is the largest provider of third-party HPP services in the nation. Universal Pure has four U.S. locations: Villa Rica, Georgia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Malvern, Pennsylvania; and Coppell, Texas. Additionally, companies outsource with Universal Pure for its cold storage and related pre-HPP and post-HPP value-added services and to leverage Universal Pure’s technical, quality assurance, engineering and cold-chain expertise. Universal Pure is purely driven to always look ahead to advance the safety and quality of what we eat and drink.