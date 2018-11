Bunge Introduces Lentil Functional Flour

St. Louis, Mo. – Bunge North America, the North American operating arm of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), announced that it is adding lentil functional flour to its line of clean-label ingredients. This product is a protein-rich, functionally equivalent substitute for modified starches that can be listed as simply “lentil flour” in an ingredient statement.

According to AC Nielsen, within the categories that commonly use modified starches, such as bakery, yogurt, soup, and noodles, the clean label segment is now almost $10 billion and has shown 6% annual growth for the past three years. Protein claims on products in these categories are also increasingly popular, commanding nearly $2 billion in the U.S. market and growing at 13% during the same period. Consumers are looking for both clean label and higher protein, and Bunge’s new lentil functional flour can help.

“Unlike modified starches, which contain essentially no protein, Bunge’s lentil functional flour can boost protein content across formulations and help achieve ‘good source’, ‘excellent source’, and high protein claims, depending on the application,” said Helbert Almeida, Bunge senior research & development fellow, U.S. Milling. “It also offers all the nutrition of other pulse-based flours, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals, with a cleaner, more neutral flavor profile that is suitable for both sweet and savory applications.”

In addition, Bunge’s lentil functional flour is made using just non-GMO lentils, water, and heat, meaning it can be listed as simply “lentil flour” on an ingredient statement, while still delivering the same sensory and productivity benefits of highly processed modified starches.

“Bunge is a leader in providing more of the on-trend ingredients that consumers want, including ancient grains, organic and non-GMO corn, and a range of gluten-free grains, as well as organic, non-GMO and expeller-pressed oils. We are excited to be adding a protein-packed clean label lentil functional flour to our portfolio,” said Gregg Christensen, vice president, sales, Bunge Milling. “Through this innovative new ingredient we are able to meet customer needs for enhanced texture, higher protein, and clean label all at once.”

About Bunge North America

Bunge North America (www.bungenorthamerica.com), the North American operating arm of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), is a vertically integrated food and feed ingredient company, supplying raw and processed agricultural commodities and specialized food ingredients to a wide range of customers in the animal feed, food processor, foodservice and bakery industries. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, Bunge North America and its subsidiaries operate grain elevators, oilseed processing plants, edible oil refineries and packaging facilities, and corn, wheat and rice mills in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge Limited (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a leading global agribusiness and food company operating in over 40 countries with approximately 32,000 employees. Bunge buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains to serve customers worldwide; processes oilseeds to make protein meal for animal feed and edible oil products for commercial customers and consumers; produces sugar and ethanol from sugarcane; mills wheat, corn and rice to make ingredients used by food companies; and sells fertilizer in South America. Founded in 1818, the company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains both historical and forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect our current expectations and projections about our future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. We have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words including “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The following important factors, among others, could affect our business and financial performance: industry conditions, including fluctuations in supply, demand and prices for agricultural commodities and other raw materials and products used in our business; fluctuations in energy and freight costs and competitive developments in our industries; the effects of weather conditions and the outbreak of crop and animal disease on our business; global and regional agricultural, economic, financial and commodities market, political, social and health conditions; the outcome of pending regulatory and legal proceedings; our ability to complete, integrate and benefit from acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and strategic alliances; our ability to achieve the efficiencies, savings and other benefits anticipated from our cost reduction, margin improvement and other business optimization initiatives; changes in government policies, laws and regulations affecting our business, including agricultural and trade policies, tax regulations and biofuels legislation; and other factors affecting our business generally. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and except as otherwise required by federal securities law, we do not have any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.