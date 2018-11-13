Carolina Beverage Group Appoints Brian Demos as President and CEO

GREENWICH, Conn. — Carolina Beverage Group, LLC (“Carolina Beverage Group”), a wholly-owned portfolio company of Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. and Brynwood Partners VII L.P. announced that it had appointed Brian Demos as its new President and CEO.

“We are delighted to have hired Brian as President and CEO of Carolina Beverage Group. The rapid innovation occurring in the beverage category requires a dynamic leader and Brian brings the perfect combination of scientific knowledge, commercial application, and general management experience to Carolina Beverage Group,” said Henk Hartong, Brynwood Partners’ Chairman and CEO. Mr. Demos will be based out of the company’s Mooresville, NC headquarters.

Mr. Demos comes to Carolina Beverage Group from TreeHouse Foods Company, where he held senior leadership roles both as Senior Vice President/General Manager of several divisions over the past eight years. Brian has spent his professional career in the food sector having previously held leadership positions at Little Lady Foods Company, ConAgra Brands, Inc. and Armour Swift-Eckrich, Inc. Mr. Demos holds a PhD in Food Science, a Master of Science in Food Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Mr. Demos is replacing Andy Kerner who is retiring from the company after a distinguished career. “I would like to recognize Andy’s professionalism and commitment to the company and we wish him and his family well,” said John LeBoutillier, Chairman of Carolina Beverage Group and Brynwood Partners’ Managing Director.

About Brynwood Partners

Founded in 1984 and based in Greenwich, CT, Brynwood Partners is an operationally-focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American-based lower middle market companies in the consumer sector.

Brynwood Partners currently manages more than $1.1 billion of private equity capital for limited partners, which include U.S. and international pension funds, fund-of-funds, endowments, high net worth family investment offices and financial institutions. For more information on Brynwood Partners, please visit www.brynwoodpartners.com.

About Carolina Beverage Group, LLC

Carolina Beverage Group, LLC, based in Mooresville, NC, is one of the largest independently-owned contract manufacturers in the beverage sector for numerous well-known national and international brands. The company was formed by Brynwood Partners through the acquisitions of Cold Springs Brewing Company and Carolina Beverage Group, LLC. Carolina Beverage Group’s blue-chip customers include brand owners of well-known energy drinks, sparkling waters, teas, cocktails, flavored malt beverages, craft beers and other ready-to-drink beverages. The company also produces private label beverages for leading retailers throughout the U.S.

Carolina Beverage Group manufacturers its high-quality products out of its three strategically located state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Cold Spring, MN; Mooresville, NC and Fort Worth, TX. With over 650,000 sq. ft. of flexible manufacturing space and 1.7 million sq. ft. of warehouse availability, the company offers a broad range of value-added production services in a variety of packaging options, including plastic and aluminum cans and glass bottles.