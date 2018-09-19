Flavorman Explores Development of CBD-Infused Beverage Development Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Flavorman, the world’s leading beverage and flavor development company, is broadening its services to include cannabidiol-infused (CBD) beverage development and distribution, which is good news for a fast-growing industry. The company has put together a dedicated lab team of industry experts who are currently testing and producing formulae for CBD-based drinks which could be hitting shelves sooner than you think.

Flavorman is one of a handful of US companies exploring the potential for cannabidiol-use in the beverage industry. The flavor experts have been working diligently to develop more broadly marketable, easier-to-drink CBD-infused beverages with the same great taste and quality of their other products. In addition to cultivating new, bold flavors, the company is excited to help up-and-coming beverage entrepreneurs produce delicious products with real health benefits for the average consumer.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical compound and, along with THC, is one of the main components of the cannabis plant; however, CBD lacks the same psychoactive effects that THC exhibits, giving CBD more potential for mass production and distribution. When ingested, CBD can produce calming effects, increase focus and may even improve productivity. As an anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory agent, CBD-infused beverages can also be marketed to epileptic or schizophrenic patients, or those suffering from chronic pain.

“There is enough research to support the health benefits of CBD,” said David Dafoe, founder of Flavorman. “That’s why we believe that CBD may be the most impactful functional ingredient for drinks since caffeine. We are working to deliver those benefits in crafted, refreshing beverages that we believe have the potential to improve lives across the board.”

Thanks to the 2014 Federal Farm Bill, Flavorman is legally permitted to develop industrial hemp-based products as part of the State Agricultural Department’s pilot program for researching hemp’s viability as a crop. In Kentucky, where Flavorman is headquartered, state laws dictate that all hemp grown in compliance with the bill must have a THC content below 0.3%. Since Flavorman is interested only in the potential of CBD extracted from hemp, the restrictions on THC won’t affect the development and production of CBD-infused beverages.

Flavorman’s entrance into the CBD market marks an exciting time for the beverage industry. CBD-infused products are currently being used in capsules and other edibles, but Flavorman’s beverage architects are experimenting with CBD to create the perfect drinks for mass consumption. Flavorman hopes to help its clients launch their CBD-infused products to the public in early 2019, meaning that consumers will soon have the chance to try new, delicious beverages— with health benefits to boot.

About Flavorman

Flavorman, founded by David Dafoe, has evolved into an international custom beverage development company with worldwide brands in energy drinks, flavored spirits, ready to drink beverages, juices and mixers. The company marked its50,000th formulation in 2017.The concept behind Flavorman was to create a beverage incubator where entrepreneurs from across the country and around the world can send their ideas to the beverage campus with a plan to develop a new flavor or brand and develop the idea from concept, to production, to a store shelf. The concept has resulted in thousands of household staples, iconic brands and drinks that have defined generations. For more information visit www.flavorman.com