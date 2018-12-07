Growpacker Announces Partnership with InterContinental Beverage Capital

TORONTO, Ontario — Growpacker Inc. (“Growpacker” or the “Company”), a contract manufacturer of various THC and CBD infused edibles and beverages in the United States, is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement with InterContinental Beverage Capital (“IBC”).

IBC is a New York-based advisory and merchant banking firm with representative offices in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Los Angeles, and Lugano, Switzerland. The firm’s founders and partners have held top executive positions with multiple beverage companies, including MillerCoors, Coca Cola, Red Bull, Diageo, and Cadbury Schweppes. IBC has expanded its footprint and influence in the cannabis infused beverage sector over the last year with the spread of the medical and recreational cannabis sector in the U.S.

The term of the agreement will allow Growpacker to leverage IBC for key market development services for its clients entering the THC & CBD infused beverage sector. Services will include brand development, business strategy & planning, advertising, and merchandising. IBC will have the opportunity to leverage Growpacker for turnkey formulation, packaging, manufacturing, and distribution of THC & CBD infused beverages for their growing list of clients wishing to enter the California market.

Growpacker has been ramping up its strategic partnerships across America to build the most comprehensive, experienced, and collaborative team possible in all ancillary sides of the cannabis industry. The company believes that the beverage and edible categories are primed for explosive growth over the coming years, and intends to align itself with powerful visionaries and disruptors who share the same vision.

“We are thrilled to be working with such experienced industry experts. Our company’s alignment with other best of breed companies and individuals will assist in hyper accelerating our near and long term goals,” said Stephen Boyd, Founder & CEO Growpacker.

About Growpacker

Growpacker Inc. is a Canadian based company, which through its American interest in GP Holdings LLC, is engaged in expanding the ancillary side of the California cannabis industry. The company offers local and international brands key services, such as formulation, manufacturing, co-packing, and distribution for THC & CBD infused products.