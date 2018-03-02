InnoBev Receives US Patent for WakeUp! Alertness Formula

TEL AVIV, Israel — InnoBev Ltd., has received a U.S. patent for WakeUp!, its plant-based alertness formula. The patent describes a method for providing an “awakening effect “as well as for compositions of plant extracts that help improve well-being.

The WakeUp formula is designed to counteract “post-lunch dip,” the time of day when fatigue, drowsiness and foggy thinking can stunt productivity. It can help provide a lift on slow mornings and evenings as well.

The formula incorporates functional extracts of guarana, ginkgo biloba, and elderberry, and is sweetened by a low-glycaemic fruit extract. The non-caffeinated beverage answers a growing demand among today’s, health-conscious consumers who want to perform at optimal levels throughout the day, without the jitteriness, crash, and other drawbacks of caffeine.

“This Inno-Bev patent approval comes at a time when energy drinks are under renewed scrutiny due to concerns over negative health effects associated with overconsumption, and when major beverage brands are investing huge sums in healthy, science-based beverages,” says Eli Faraggi, founder and CEO of Inno-Bev. “Our internal clock helps regulate sleep patterns, feeding behavior, hormone release, and blood pressure. WakeUp alertness drink is designed to help consumers balance that internal clock.” WakeUp recently won “Best Functional Drink” awards in Europe and the US.

Four clinical research studies conducted with third-party partners indicated that WakeUp can help counteract fatigue and balance the body’s circadian rhythm. “In randomized controlled trials, WakeUp was shown to overcome the post-lunch dip/morning inertia, and improve vigilance, focus, and work performance with no tolerance effect or the side effects, such as those associated with caffeinated beverages and other stimulants,” explains science and regulatory specialist Risa Schulman, PhD, following an expert scientific review of Inno-Bev’s formulations. “In addition, when consumed consistently over a 30-day period, it could help improve brain function.”

Faraggi notes that InnoBev originally sought only a solution to the post-lunch dip phenomenon. “Following the first clinical study, we quickly understood that we had developed an effective, safe, and clinically supported way to improve wakefulness throughout the day,” he explains.

The company now has two formulas: WakeUp, for dietary supplements, and Rhythm™, for beverages. Analysis of new product launches, tracked by Innova Market Insights from 2013-2017, sees “green” energy drinks that feature natural energy sources, as having a major impact on the energy drink/alertness/stimulation category moving forward.

Additional clinical research is being conducted on WakeUp by Giora Pillar, PhD, head of sleep laboratory at Israel’s leading science institute, the Technion Faculty of Medicine, Haifa. The studies are scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2018.

“The timing for launching WakeUp in the U.S. and elsewhere is based on the important milestones already achieved, new research in the pipeline, and InnoBev’s long-term commitment to innovative science-based food and beverage development,” says Faraggi. The WakeUp formula can be integrated into cereals and dairy yogurts for a comprehensive range of “BioWaker” solutions.

Inno-Bev currently is seeking partnerships with leading U.S. beverage and supplement companies. “We believe our scientifically supported and ready-to-market approach will disrupt the energy category,” Faraggi states. “Our business model includes joint-ventures and licensing of the Inno-Bev IP, either by application or by market segment. WakeUp also can be readily integrated into existing consumer brands.”