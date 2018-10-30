Pretium Positions SureHandle PET Bottle as Alternative for Glass Beer Growlers, Cold Brew Coffee

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Pretium Packaging, a leading North American manufacturer of plastic containers and closures, is now targeting the specialty beverage market. The solution is an amber-colored “growler” alternative of its 64-ounce SureHandle™ polyethylene terephthalate (PET) container with an integrated handle. It will be shown for the first time at PLMA, November 13-15, Rosemont, Illinois, Booth 3634.

A growler is a 64-ounce container consumers use to transport “take-out” beverages such as draft beer from craft breweries and brewpubs. It is also used by home craft brewers. Alternatively, brand owners can also use it to market cold-brew coffee. It is ideal for larger quantities that are consumed over several days or by multiple people at home gatherings.

“Currently, the craft brewing sector mostly uses heavy glass beer growlers, which are relatively expensive. Growler fans spend as much as $20 dollars for the glass container on top of the beer cost. That means that the glass growler represents as much as one-half the cost of a filled growler,” explained Barry Sak, director for the food and specialty market, Pretium. “The SureHandle amber growler costs a fraction of that and is much more portable, due to its significantly lighter weight.”

Additionally, glass growlers are heavy to ship and are susceptible to breakage. A glass growler weighs more than a pound, while a SureHandle PET bottle weights 84 grams (3 ounces) and is shatter resistant. Further, with many communities no longer recycling glass, PET is more easily recycled and has a higher demand for downstream reuse.

“We also know how important taste is to craft beer consumers. We have done some preliminary testing and feel that our SureHandle PET bottle holds the flavor profile for the typical consumption time,” Sak said. “We also know that growler users like to collect bottles. SureHandle PET bottles can accept pressure sensitive labels which create a unique identity for each growler sold.”

SureHandle was launched last year as a handled alternative for many products—including beverages, foods and household and industrial chemicals—that could benefit from a monolayer container with an ergonomic handleware solution. The container is currently being tested by several brand owners with commercialization expected in the near future.

About Pretium

Pretium Packaging is a leading North American manufacturer of plastic containers and closures for the most demanding product categories. The company provides packaging solutions for food, specialty beverages, household and industrial cleaners, sports nutrition and health and beauty products. Pretium manufactures approximately two billion PET and HDPE containers annually from its 16 locations across the United States and Canada for more than 700 customers. For more information: www.pretiumpkg.com.